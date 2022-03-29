ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15-Year-Old Matthew is ‘Just a Great Kid’ [TUESDAY’S CHILD]

By Michael Rock
 1 day ago
Ask the staff at the Department of Child and Family Services office and they will tell you, Matthew is a lot of fun to be around. Matthew is on the autism spectrum and is non-verbal, although he is able to communicate using modified signing and his iPad. Matthew enjoys...

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts.

