Ellenton, FL

Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run crash in Ellenton

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleELLENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities are looking for the driver of an SUV that critically injured a motorcyclist in Ellenton Monday. The motorcyclist and the SUV were...

www.mysuncoast.com

The Independent

Man dies after crashing his car into 11-foot alligator on Florida road

A 59-year-old Florida man has died after hitting an 11-foot alligator on the road with his car.John Hopkins was driving eastbound on County Road 672 in Lithia, a Tampa suburb, at about 12.30am on Thursday when his vehicle hit the alligator in the middle of the road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.Authorities said the impact of the crash caused the vehicle to veer off the roadway and flip before falling into a ditch on the north side of the road.Hopkins was pronounced dead at the scene. The alligator died as well.Marco Villarreal, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the...
The Independent

I-95 crash: Three killed in accident after 17 cars crash in pile-up amid ‘super fog’ event in Florida

At least three people are dead after more than a dozen vehicles crashed in a pileup on an interstate in Volusia County, Florida, according to local reports.The Miami Herald reports that at least five crashes occurred on I-95 in in Edgewater, Florida. The incident unfolded at around 1.30am Thursday when visibility was severely impacted due to fog and a controlled burn in the area. At least one semi truck was involved, according to authorities. One child was airlifted to hospital in stable condition, the Herald reported.It is unclear how many people were injured in the crashes but a number have been taken to local hospitals for treatment.Much of the blame for the crash has been placed on a “super fog” event in which smoke and moisture mix with cool air and drop visibility levels to less than 10ft.I-95 remains closed in the vicinity of Edgewater, and the northbound lanes will need to be resurfaced before they can reopen.
The Independent

Drawbridge operator in Florida arrested after woman, 79, fell to her death

A drawbridge operator has been arrested in Florida after a woman fell to her death last month.Artissua Ladaye Paulk was arrested and charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.On 6 February Ms Paulk was operating the Royal Park Bridge in West Palm Beach when Carol Wright, 79, fell 50 feet to her death.Ms Wright was crossing from east to west with her bicycle when the section she was walking on began to raise, according to USA Today.A Good Samaritan tried to help Ms Wright but was unable to hold on to her....
NBC Miami

Teen Dies After Falling From Ride at Central Florida Amusement Park

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old teen boy died after falling from a ride at an Orlando theme park. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the teen fell around 11 p.m. from the Orlando Free-Fall ride at the ICON Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The teen was taken to...
Lakeland Gazette

Skydiver Plummets to Death in Florida

A Canadian skydiver solo skydiver has died after he suffered a hard landing in Zephyrhills on Thursday afternoon, police said. James Southam, a 33-year-old man from British Columbia, Canada, was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after the accident at Skydive City at around 1:19 p.m. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Zephyrhills police said.
The Independent

Three dead in five-crash pile up on Florida’s I-95 caused by ‘prescribed burn’ smoke

At least three people have died in a series of pile-ups along the I-95 corridor in Florida in zero visibility conditions early Thursday morning.Authorities said smoke from a “prescribed burn off” combined with fog to create a near blackout for motorists along the busy interstate in Volusia County.Follow live updates on the I-95 pile up Both north and southbound lanes saw multiple crashes at around 1.30am, Florida Highway Patrol Lt Kim Montes said. “What we now know happened is there was almost zero visibility in the area based on smoke and fog that had mixed together and visibility dropped to...
The Independent

Woman ‘eaten by guilt’ after toddler son falls out of first floor window in Mother’s Day accident

The mum of a toddler who fell from a first floor bedroom in his home the night before Mother’s Day has said the guilt is “eating her alive”. The 18-month-old woke up in his cot and climbed onto his parents’ bed over the headboard and then fell onto the street in Richmond Hill, Leeds. Mum Mikaela Chubb spent the whole of Mother’s Day in the hospital while her son was being seen to and said “it’s so hard being a parent sometimes”. She added: “The window is locked 99% of the time but due to the sunny weather the room...
WFLA

1 killed at senior living complex in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Saturday evening at a senior living center in Pinellas County, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Authorities said a fire broke out at Noble Senior living around 9 p.m. The two-story building is an assisted living center located in Lealman, Pinellas County. Firefighters arrived and found […]
