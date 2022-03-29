ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Satchel Paige? Final Jeopardy clue highlights Mobile baseball legend

By Chad Petri
 1 day ago

CULVER CITY, Calif. ( WKRG ) — Monday’s Final Jeopardy clue highlighted a Mobile baseball legend and helped propel a returning champion to victory. In the category of “sports history” the clue for final Jeopardy was “Taking the mound for Cleveland in 1948, he was the first African American to pitch in a World Series.”

The correct response: “Who is Satchel Paige?” Two out of the three contestants got the right response. Host Mayim Bialik noted Paige was “famously ageless and was around 42 at that time and ended up pitching five more seasons in the majors.”

The right answer got returning champion Jackie Kelly a victory by a slim margin. She beat her nearest competitor by $901 and won a total of $28,801 for the day.

