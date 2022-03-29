Minnesota Offering Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher men’s hockey team is headed to the Frozen Four after a win over Western Michigan on Sunday. The Gophers shut out the Broncos 3-0. For the 22nd time in program history, the Minnesota Golden #Gophers are headed to the Frozen Four! pic.twitter.com/Lng5snw6WH — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 27, 2022 According to the University of Minnesota, this will be the Gophers’ 22nd Frozen Four appearance. It’ll be an in-state matchup for the Gophers on April 7 when they take on Minnesota State. The Mavericks topped Harvard and Notre Dame on their way to the Frozen Four. Michigan and Denver will play for the other spot in the championship game. The Gophers are 26-12 overall this season.

