ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota Offering Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of Minnesota is offering the option to order four free rapid at-home COVID tests per household. The tests can be ordered online starting today on a first-come, first-served bases. The tests are in...

hot967.fm

Comments / 0

Related
KYTV

Missouri ending at-home COVID-19 test kit program at end of March

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri will end its free at-home PCR test kit program at the end of the month. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced the program would end March 31 due to a drop in demand for COVID-19 testing. Although Missouri began offering these...
MISSOURI STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Iowa Pickleball Chain Coming to Minnesota

Pickleball has become all the rage lately! I'm hearing about more and more people playing pickleball, including my parents. A company in Iowa has taken notice and plans to expand their pickleball venue into Minnesota. The place in Iowa is called Smash Park, and right now they're only located in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Daily Mail

North Carolina man, 32, is billed $500,000 for medivac home from Denver after finding out he had leukemia on vacation and being promised his insurance would pay for it

A North Carolina man was billed nearly a half-million dollars after receiving emergency medivac travel back home after he discovered he had leukemia while on vacation in late 2020. Sean Deines, 32, received a $489,000 bill in the mail after he was transferred 1,468 miles through the air from Denver,...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
City
North Mankato, MN
lonelyplanet.com

10 of the very best lakes in Minnesota: the Land of 10,000 Lakes

The stakes are high when it comes to mapping out the best lakes in Minnesota, a state officially dubbed the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and passions run high among many locals. Quiet swimming spots hours from civilization along with highly social lakeside hangs in the city create a broad range of experiences across the entire state.
TRAVEL
AM 1390 KRFO

Hayfield Repeats Class A Minnesota Basketball Championship

The Hayfield Vikings completed their dream by repeating as the best in Minnesota high school basketball in the smallest schools division. The Vikings came from behind to defeat Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 51-49 at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota Campus. Hayfield was rated #1 most of the season in Class A...
HAYFIELD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball#Covid 19 Testing#Covid#Keyc News 12#Ktoe News#Msu
CBS Minnesota

Can MN Native Paige Bueckers Bring UConn Another Championship In Minneapolis?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota native Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies are heading to the Final Four in Minneapolis. This is the second time the city has hosted the women’s Final Four. The first was back in 1995, six years before Bueckers was even born. The winner that year? The Huskies. It was their first ever NCAA women’s basketball championship. That year, UConn was a No. 1 seed with an undefeated season. They were joined in Minneapolis by fellow first seed Tennessee, No. 2 Stanford and No. 3 Georgia. The Huskies beat Tennessee 70-64 in the championship. Since then, head coach Geno Auremmia...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Maverick Machine excited to represent Mankato in Boston

Earlier this month, the Minnesota State Mavericks wrestling team made a top-10 finish in this year’s national tournament after two athletes won championships. Greater Mankato Growth announces routes for Mankato Marathon. Updated: 5 hours ago. The 13th Mankato Marathon runs Oct. 14-15. Gov. Walz: State surpasses goal in recruiting...
MANKATO, MN
Power 96

Bell Field Faribault Nearly Ready to Host State Amateur Tournament

Improvements continue at Bell Field in Faribault. Recently fencing was placed in front of each dugout and a new scoreboard installed. I drove out there hoping the field would be accessible for practice but it was not. Faribault, Dundas and Miesville will host the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Association State Tournament...
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KEYC

Greater Mankato Growth announces routes for Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 13th Mankato Marathon runs Oct. 14-15. This year the races will wind through the Minnesota River Valley through Sibley Park, the Minnesota State University, Mankato fitness trails and the popular Red Jacket Park and across the bridge, which overlooks the Le Sueur River. Members of...
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gopher Men Headed To Frozen Four After 3-0 Win Over Western Michigan

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Gopher men’s hockey team is headed to the Frozen Four after a win over Western Michigan on Sunday. The Gophers shut out the Broncos 3-0. For the 22nd time in program history, the Minnesota Golden #Gophers are headed to the Frozen Four! pic.twitter.com/Lng5snw6WH — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) March 27, 2022 According to the University of Minnesota, this will be the Gophers’ 22nd Frozen Four appearance. It’ll be an in-state matchup for the Gophers on April 7 when they take on Minnesota State. The Mavericks topped Harvard and Notre Dame on their way to the Frozen Four. Michigan and Denver will play for the other spot in the championship game. The Gophers are 26-12 overall this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy