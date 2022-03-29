ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Toyota will reveal the GR Corolla hot hatch later this week

topgear.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGood news! Toyota has confirmed that its new GR Corolla hot hatch will be fully unveiled at 2:30am UK time this coming Friday. We are mighty excited....

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Toyota Launches Limited-Run GR Supra GT4 50 Edition Race Car

The Toyota Supra returned for the 2020 model year, and Toyota wasted no time in taking it racing. It also launched the GR Supra GT4 in 2020, with sales for the track-only car reaching 50 by the end of 2021. Toyota will add at least six more to that number with its new Toyota GR Supra GT4 50 Edition that adds a handful of special features over the standard car.
CARS
torquenews.com

Toyota Mechanic Asks Whether You Should Really Consider Buying a Toyota Corolla Cross

Described as the “Back-to-Basics Toyota” the Toyota Corolla Cross was recently reviewed twice by this popular mechanic with his eye and experience on everything you need to know both inside and outside of this new model with insight into why you should do a careful test drive of this model before deciding on buying it.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Honda Civic Hybrid Looks Like A Perfect Insight Replacement

Want something with Toyota Prius levels of fuel economy but without the awkward styling and lackluster driving experience? The 2022 Honda Insight could be for you! Now in its third generation for the US market, the Insight is a sedan-only model that replaced the outgoing Civic Hybrid. It still rides on the outgoing 10th generation Civic platform though, so it's time for Honda to update it.
CARS
Motorious

2005 Porsche Carrera GT Is A German Supercar

With a V10 on its side this incredible Porsche supercar is the perfect purchase for any enthusiast looking for a beautiful driving experience. Porsche is one of Europe's most potent automotive manufacturers to ever cross the finish line at the Nurburgring. In the lineup, you'll find a plethora of rear-wheel drive, rear-engine, and high-powered supercars, which lay down some of the world's fastest times on tracks across the globe. One such model is the Carrera GT which utilizes a very sleek and low-slung nature to deliver one of the most brutal and raw driving experiences available on the supercar market. Speeds of over 200 mph are elementary to achieve when driving a car like this because of the dedicated German engineering and design which produced vehicles like the 911 and 918. Of course, you'll just have to see for yourself how unique these cars can really be.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Hatch#Vehicles#Gr#Japanese#Toyota Usa#Gazoo Racing Corolla
MotorAuthority

Dodge Challenger Hellcat manual transmission option disappeared in 2021

Dodge deleted the manual transmission option for the Challenger SRT Hellcat sometime during 2021, Road & Track reported Tuesday. But it's due to return. Production of manual Challenger Hellcat models was suspended in November 2021, according to Road & Track. It's not currently possible to configure a 2022 Challenger Hellcat manual, but that option will return at an unspecified date.
CARS
Motor1.com

Police Recover Porsches, BMWs, More In $2.3M Luxury Car Theft Bust

Last week, Police in Southern California seized more than $2.3 million worth of stolen cars from a Van Nuys backyard. The California Highway Patrol alleged on Facebook that the cars were "fraudulently purchased" from unsuspecting dealerships in the area. Police served the search warrant last Thursday, recovering approximately 35 stolen luxury vehicles, and police found quite the collection of cars.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Chinese villager with no engineering expertise stopped from flying helicopter made with boat engine

A villager in China’s Jiangsu province was stopped by the police for attempting to test-fly his home-made helicopter, local reports said.A press release by the local police said that Chen Ruihua, 59, was stopped from testing his aircraft after he was caught with it by the roadside.“We saw him standing there with his helicopter and asked him what he was doing, and we found out that he had been test-flying the aircraft before we spotted him and had done so several times,” a policeman, surnamed Wang, was quoted as saying to the South China Morning Post.Police asked Mr Chen to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorAuthority

2023 Acura Integra returns as $30,000, 200-hp, hatchback with manual transmission

Acura on Thursday released more details on the 2023 Integra and opened reservations for the four-door hatchback. Deliveries are scheduled to start this spring. The production version preserves the styling of the Integra prototype unveiled in late 2021. Under the hood sits a 1.5-liter turbo-4 (the first turbocharged engine in an Integra) producing 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of torque.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

2023 Maserati MC20 convertible spy shots: Drop-top supercar coming

Maserati has only just begun deliveries of its MC20 supercar but the automaker is already out testing a drop-top variant. Our latest spy shots plus earlier teaser photos show a prototype for a new MC20 convertible that's due to be revealed in 2022, meaning we'll likely see it arrive at dealerships as a 2023 model.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2004 Porsche Carrera GT for sale with 27 miles on odometer

A nearly untouched 2004 Porsche Carrera GT with just 27 miles on the odometer is currently for sale through the DuPont Registry. Finished in Silver Metallic with a Terracoatt leather interior, this Carrera GT is number 154 of 1,270 produced between 2003 and 2006. Porsche originally wanted to build 1,500 cars, but production was cut short due to pending changes in U.S. airbag regulations, according to the DuPont Registry.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
HOME & GARDEN
MotorBiscuit

7 Best Midsize Sedans According to KBB

Midsize sedans are known for their spacious interiors, excellent fuel economy, comfortable ride, and affordability. Thanks to Kelley Blue Book, finding the best family sedan has become much easier with its ranking of the best midsize cars of 2022. 2022 Lexus ES midsize sedan: Luxury and affordability personified. Kelley Blue...
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Lists the Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUVs

Having a difficult time finding a used Corolla or Prius to save on fuel? More of a SUV owner than a little car guy anyways? Now might be a good time to take a look at 5-year-old compact SUVs with respectable fuel efficiency as a good alternative per Consumer Reports latest listing of fuel-efficient used SUVs they recommend for 2022.
BUYING CARS
Hypebae

Open Road: Toyota GR 86 by Mark Arcenal

For car enthusiasts, driving is about more than just the technical specifics. Open Road explores not just what these cars do, but what they mean. Whether it’s an old, new, or exotic model, HYPEBAE is looking beyond the stats to unpack the simple pleasures of automotive. For this edition...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Steering Wheel Now Available

The S550-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 came into this world and left rather abruptly after just a small handful of model years packing FoMoCo’s glorious 5.2L Voodoo V8. Ford Authority was the first to report on the GT350’s demise back in April 2020, and the very last example of this track-oriented model rolled off the assembly line early last year. That doesn’t mean that The Blue Oval will stop making and selling parts for the beloved model, however, as this new 2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R steering wheel proves.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does the 2022 Toyota Corolla Beat the 2022 Subaru Impreza?

Despite the rise in popularity of crossovers and SUVs, passenger cars are not dead yet. This is evidenced by the Toyota Corolla, which continues to be the world’s best-selling car. See how the Corolla stacks up against one of its compact car rivals in this 2022 Toyota Corolla vs. 2022 Subaru Impreza comparison.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Will the Toyota GR Corolla Be the WRX STI Replacement We Want?

At least for now, Subaru is shelving the WRX STI. So, apart from modding the 2022 WRX like crazy, what can fans do to cope? With the Lancer Evo and Focus RS long gone, the Golf R is the closest alternative to an STI. At least, it’s the closest thing available until the Toyota GR Corolla finally arrives. But will it fill the STI-sized hole in Subie fans’ hearts?
CARS
motor1.com

UK: Audi RS5, BMW M3 AWD, and Model 3 Performance meet for a drag race

Electric vehicles have a performance advantage over their combustion-powered counterparts by instantly making peak torque and generally not needing to change gears. CarWow puts this idea to the test by racing a Tesla Model 3 Performance against a BMW M3 Competition with all-wheel drive and an Audi RS5 Coupe. These...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy