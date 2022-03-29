Mud Hens Opening Day is just a week away

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol has identified a roughly 8-hour gap in official White House records of then-President Donald Trump’s phone calls as the violence unfolded and his supporters stormed the building
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II walked into Westminster Abbey through a side door Tuesday, making good on her wish to attend a service of thanksgiving for her beloved husband Prince Philip. The monarch entered the church on the arm of her second son, Prince Andrew, then separated from...
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli forces operating in the West Bank on Wednesday arrested five Palestinians allegedly involved in a deadly shooting attack in central Israel, where a Palestinian gunman used an assault rifle to kill five people. Police identified the shooter as Diaa Hamarsheh, 27, from the...
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s pledge to scale back some military operations in Ukraine drew skepticism, a bitter reality check in a rare moment of optimism five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there was no reason to...
The simmering debate over Justice Clarence Thomas ’s judicial ethics is shaping up as a midterm election issue, with lawmakers on both sides setting up their positions. Thomas is facing growing calls from Democrats to recuse himself from any Supreme Court cases that are tied to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol since the revelation that his wife, Ginni Thomas, sought to overturn former President Trump ’s electoral defeat.
President Biden on Tuesday signed legislation to make lynching a federal hate crime, delivering a long-awaited win for civil rights advocates. “Hundreds of similar bills have failed to pass. Over the years, several federal hate crime laws were enacted. ... But no federal law — no federal law expressly prohibited lynching. None. Until today,” Biden said to applause.
Recent surges of COVID-19 cases around the world have brought on questions and concerns about one particular subvariant of the virus — BA.2. BA.2, along with its sister variants BA.1 and BA.3, are all different versions of the omicron strain. BA.1, the most common of the three variants after omicron, was first discovered in November and was effectively the sole cause of the large spike in coronavirus cases around the world in December and January.
A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride back to Earth on Wednesday after a U.S. record 355 days at the International Space Station, returning with two cosmonauts to a world torn apart by war. Mark Vande Hei landed in a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan alongside the Russian Space Agency’s Anton...
