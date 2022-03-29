Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo coming to The Palace in Stamford

Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo is coming to The Palace in Stamford for 'Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience' tour.

Caputo recently sat down with News 12's Annalisa Klebers to talk about her gift and what audience members attending her show can expect.

Caputo is the star of the hit TLC show Long Island Medium and has been a practicing medium for over 20 years. She helps individuals find closure by delivering healing messages.

