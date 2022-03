AUSTIN – On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott visited Sherman and Elgin, where he met with local officials from communities impacted by tornadoes that occurred Monday night. Governor Abbott reaffirmed the State of Texas’ commitment to ensuring communities affected by these tornadoes have the resources and support they need to recover and rebuild. The Governor also thanked local officials in Sherman and Elgin, first responders, and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) for putting the safety of fellow Texans before their own and helping their communities over the course of the storms.

