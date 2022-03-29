ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Red Cross Awareness Month: What is a blood transportation specialist?

By Madison Pearman
 1 day ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — March is American Red Cross Awareness Month and 10 On Your Side is proud to partner with them all year long.

Throughout the month, we have featured the important work volunteers do. This week, we are sharing more information about the organization’s Transportation Specialists and how you can volunteer to be one.

The American Red Cross transportation specialists deliver lifesaving blood donations to hospitals all around the area, as far as Richmond, Virginia. Some of their responsibilities include:

  • Transportation of blood to area hospitals as routine or “stat” deliveries
  • Pick up and return empty boxes as needed
  • Drive in a safe and responsible manner
  • This is a flexible transportation/driver position. Transportation Specialists can volunteer on days that fit their schedules!
  • Preferred commitment: 2-4 shifts per month, four hours per shift

Their roles are very important in ensuring your blood donation gets to a patient in need. Although the Red Cross is always looking for volunteers, those looking to transport supplies go through specialty training for blood transportation and handling. They must also meet certain requirements to be eligible for the transportation specialist position, including:

  • A valid driver’s license with a minimum of three years of driving experience
  • Volunteers must be able to verify a safe driving record with state records or insurance
  • Successful completion of American Red Cross Defensive Driving Course (within 6 months of placement)
  • Transportation specialists must be able to lift boxes weighing up to 45 pounds for hospital deliveries

Their work would not be possible without dependable transportation. A donation of a new specialty van from Sentara is making sure that won’t be an issue.

It’s equipped with secured storage areas for blood donations to ride in wherever the transportation specialist needs to take it to.

