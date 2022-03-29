Authorities Search After Logan’s Run

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities arrested two suspects and are searching for a third after a pursuit ended in a fiery crash Tuesday in Oklahoma County. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said a burglary suspect's vehicle crashed and caught fire near Southeast 44th Street and Hiwassee Road. Law enforcement...
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 59-year-old missing man. Sheriff David Falletti said Mark A. Brannam went missing on March 16 and has been reported to have dementia. He was last seen driving a silver Chevy S-10 pickup with Kansas plate 631MXJ. He is 5 feet 11 […]
TRAIL, Oregon (AP) — Authorities and volunteers searched Sunday for a missing Bend, Oregon man lost in Siskiyou County, whose dog was found walking alone near a road in southern Oregon. Tyler Evans’ dog Ali was spotted Wednesday, March 16 near Trail, Oregon. The area is about an hour...
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On Sunday, March 6, 2022, around 1 a.m., a shooting took place on Winsborro Road in Monroe. One person was shot as a result to that shooting. The victim, Frederick Little Jr. was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Two days later he succumbed to his injuries and passed away. To […]
A woman who was abducted at birth is now pleading for the early release of her kidnapper, whom she considers her real mother.Kamiyah Mobley, 23, was raised as Alexis Manigo by her abductor, Gloria Williams. Prosecutors say that in 1998, Williams impersonated a nurse at a Florida hospital and snatched Ms Mobley just hours after she was born. Twenty years later, Williams pleaded guilty to the kidnapping, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison.But in a handwritten letter to the judge, obtained by WJAX, Ms Mobley said she wants Williams to get out early.“I ask for the court’s...
A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
OLATHE, Kan. — A police affidavit released Wednesday says a student at a Kansas high school began shooting after an administrator and school resource officer demanded to search his backpack because of rumors the student had a gun. The student, 18-year-old Jaylon Desean Elmore, fired five shots toward the...
March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office has released a photo of people they say have broken into a home that was abandoned due to flooding. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, the suspects broke into a home on Guesses Fork Road that was abandoned due to flood damage […]
A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have located a missing Florence County man’s car, as the search for the 41-year-old enters its second week. Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye said Charlie Jernigan’s vehicle was found around 4 p.m. Sunday in a swamp on Alligator Road, near U.S. 52 and Florence High School.
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo police are looking for a suspect they say was involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a toddler. It happened Sunday at approximately 4:40 p.m. Officers were called to the 600 block of Beulah Avenue on a report of a hit and run involving a toddler. The child was taken to […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Last Thursday night, a motorcyclist was enjoying his hobby and driving near downtown Knoxville. Then, the night took a turn for the worst. Jonathan Harter was hit by a red Toyota at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Bertrand Street. The Knoxville Police Department said the driver left after hitting him, leaving him in the road with multiple injuries.
The FBI is stepping in to take a new look at the 1994 murder of a young Missouri mother who was murdered in her own home. It’s been 28 years since someone shot 26-year-old Diana Ault with her two young children nearby in their Independence, Missouri, home, according to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV. On Monday, the FBI announced they'll be joining forces with the Independence Police Department to reopen the cold case investigation.
Loved ones are desperate to find a 12-year-old child who disappeared from Arizona more than a week ago. Betty Sue Taylor was last seen in Safford, Arizona, on March 20 at around 11:00 a.m. after telling her father, Justin Taylor, she was going for a walk, according to a statement from the Graham County Sheriff’s Office. He called authorities at 8:06 p.m. to report that his daughter hadn’t returned to their home at the Thunderbird Mobile Home Park.
