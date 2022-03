LYNN (CBS) – Two local sisters are honoring their grandfather through food. Vanessa and Casey White grew up with their grandfather’s pierogies in western Massachusetts but as they got older and went to school in Boston, they couldn’t find that same pierogi comfort zone anywhere else, so they did something about it. They started their own business, Jaju Pierogi. “So Jaju is the phonetic spelling of grandfather. So in polish it is Dziadziu,” Vanessa told WBZ-TV. “He had a store since the 50’s. So, when we were young we always had his pierogies. We would go to my grandparents’ house and we would...

