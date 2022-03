One of his former leading ladies shared on March 4 that Mitchell Ryan had passed away. You may not know his name, but you for sure know Mitchell Ryan. In his six — count ’em, six! — decades on showbiz, he appeared on everything from Riptide to The A-Team, from Murder, She Wrote to Matlock. But it was in daytime television that he made an especially indelible mark.

CELEBRITIES ・ 25 DAYS AGO