JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault.

A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had been raped at the hotel and then held against her will.

Police arrested Matthew Murphy of Johnson City in connection to the incident and transported him to the Washington County Detention Center, where he remains on a $50,000 bond.

His arraignment is set for Tuesday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released at this time.

