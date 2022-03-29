ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h4PFQ_0esrCiua00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault.

A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had been raped at the hotel and then held against her will.

Bristol, Va. deputy no longer with sheriff’s office after 2nd DUI charge

Police arrested Matthew Murphy of Johnson City in connection to the incident and transported him to the Washington County Detention Center, where he remains on a $50,000 bond.

His arraignment is set for Tuesday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m. in Washington County General Sessions Court.

No further details surrounding the incident have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 4

Related
WJHL

JC business faces full staff walk-out, manager arrested

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After an incident in late January, a local business faced a full walk-out of all employees, a Johnson City man was arrested on Valentine’s Day and charged with sexual battery and the same business has been temporarily closed. According to an affidavit filed with Washington County General Sessions Court, an […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville PD: Months-long investigation leads to murder charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities spent 13 months investigating a February 2021 overdose death, and those findings led to the arrest of a woman on second-degree murder charges on March 18. Amanda Waldroupe, 31, faces murder charges in addition to a single count of delivering Schedule II narcotics, according to the Greeneville Police Department (GPD). […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, TN
Johnson City, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Washington County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, TN
State
Washington State
City
Johnson City, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Murphy
WOWK 13 News

Open-mouth kiss lands woman in PA jail for 2 years

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit. According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WBIR

Body of missing miner found in Harlan County

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — A 33-year-old coal miner has died after an accident at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday. James D. Brown, a roof bolter from Lynch with 13 years of experience, was 14,000 feet underground and an hour into his shift when a roof collapsed, according to the Kentucky Energy And Environment Cabinet.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Dui#City Police#Jc
WJHL

WCSO: 4 more arrested after drone flies over jail

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the March 20 arrest of Dustin Garland for flying a drone with contraband over the Washington County Detention Center, four more people have been arrested. According to a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), investigators learned that Garland had been communicating via “Chirp” or text messages with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

JCPD asking for tips in death of 20-year-old woman

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- An investigation is underway in Johnson City after police say 20-year-old Brionah Tester was killed just after midnight on Friday. Authorities were called to 207 McCall Circle and determined that the manner of death was a homicide. “We’ve got names that have been mentioned, so it’s something that we’re following up […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

WJHL

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy