Janney Downgrades Randolph Bancorp Inc. (RNDB) to Neutral

Eastman Kodak Companynew's (NYSE:KODK) short percent of float has fallen 4.27% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.46 million shares sold short, which is 11.66% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.7 days to cover their short positions on average.

