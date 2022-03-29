ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janney Downgrades Randolph Bancorp Inc. (RNDB) to Neutral

Janney analyst Jake Civello downgraded Randolph Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:...

Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Johnson & Johnson. The company has an average price target of $176.0 with a high of $185.00 and a low of $161.00.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Under $30 With Major Upside, Says Wall Street

GoPro has diversified its business and now boasts almost 1.6 million paying subscribers. Lemonade is experiencing growing pains, but it's snatching customers away from its competitors. Redfin has helped home sellers save over $1 billion in listing fees since it entered the real estate market. You’re reading a free article...
Benzinga

Dollar General: Q4 Earnings Insights

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dollar General reported in-line EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.57. Revenue was up $236.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks You Won't Regret Buying in This Market Correction

Teladoc Health has a huge growth opportunity even without adding any new clients. MercadoLibre should be able to generate tremendous growth in e-commerce and fintech. PayPal's long-term tailwinds haven't subsided at all despite the stock's steep decline. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Benzinga

Why Kodak Shares Are Trading Higher After Hours

Eastman Kodak Co (NYSE: KODK) is trading higher in Monday's after-hours session following a 13-D filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision showing Kennedy Lewis Management increased its stake in the company. According to data from Benzinga Pro, KLM increased its investment from 1 million to 6.3 million shares,...
Benzinga

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Morgan Stanley raised the price target on IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS from $25 to $30. IGM Biosciences shares fell 4% to $28.32 in pre-market trading. Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale Corporation COST price target from $580 to $620. Costco shares fell 0.1% to $569.50 in pre-market trading. Raymond James boosted the...
Benzinga

Recap: Venus Concept Q4 Earnings

Venus Concept VERO reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Venus Concept beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $6.80 million from the same...
Benzinga

Looking Into Eastman Kodak Companynew's Recent Short Interest

Eastman Kodak Companynew's (NYSE:KODK) short percent of float has fallen 4.27% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.46 million shares sold short, which is 11.66% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.7 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 50.0% to $1.67 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $238.8 million. China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock moved upwards by 18.3% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. BAC, -0.49% slid 0.41% to $43.55 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. rising 0.71% to 4,575.52 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. -0.23%. rising 0.27% to 34,955.89. Bank of...
FOXBusiness

Tesla juices consumer discretionary ETFs on stock split plan

Consumer discretionary exchange-traded funds tied to Tesla moved higher on Monday as the electric vehicle maker plans to ask shareholders to authorize additional shares at its upcoming annual meeting for the company's second stock split in two years. "Tesla’s Board of Directors has approved the management proposal, but the stock...
