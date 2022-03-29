ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tim Benz: Mike Tomlin makes a good case for a return of old-fashioned, sudden-death overtime

By Tim Benz
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Z2Bg_0esrCfGP00
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin walks off the field after the Steelers lost 29-23 to the Denver Broncos in overtime in an NFL wild card playoff football game Jan. 8, 2012, in Denver.

As the NFL seems to be scrambling for a new way to conduct overtime, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has an idea.

Make everything old, new again.

The current NFL overtime rule is that if the winner of the overtime coin flip goes down the field and scores a touchdown on the first possession of the extra period, that’s just too bad for the other team. They don’t get a chance to possess the ball.

Just ask the Buffalo Bills. They lost an AFC playoff game to the Kansas City Chiefs as a result of that format this year.

Under current rules, if the coin flip winner decides to receive the ball and kicks a field goal or is unable to score at all, the other team gets at least a possession and the clock moves along until a winner is determined.

Or — at least in the regular season — unless a tie results after the first 10-minute overtime period (as the Steelers and Lions found out earlier this season).

In recent years, many have complained that the current format is unfair because the team that kicks off — by virtue of a 50-50 coin toss and nothing else — may never possess the ball in overtime if the receiving team scores a touchdown.

Prior to 2010, the receiving team only needed to kick a field goal to win. In other words, true “sudden death.”

• NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs

Forget a quest to find fairness in possessions. Tomlin says he wants to rewind the clock to the old days of actual sudden death in overtime.

“To be quite honest with you, I’m a sudden death advocate,” Tomlin said Monday during league meetings in Florida. “I’m a traditionalist. I don’t fear sudden death. I never have. Obviously, I lost that battle. A decade ago. But my position remains unchanged. I am one of the few sudden death advocates, I would imagine.”

Tomlin’s stance is that the quest for “fairness” — in terms of possessions, anyway — stops at the end of the regulation clock.

“I just think (over) 60 minutes, everybody has had a fair opportunity to win the game,” Tomlin continued. “When you’re talking about changes as it pertains to competitive fairness, I speak to the first 60 minutes that we all had. So, win the game.”

I’m fine with the current overtime format. It doesn’t bother me as much as it does others. And, with field goals being so much easier to kick in the current NFL than when Tomlin’s preferred old rules went into place (for the playoffs in 1940, championship games in 1946, and the regular season in 1974), at least needing to score a touchdown on the first possession puts a bit more of an onus on the offense of the team who gets the ball first.

Others want to demand at least one touch per team.

OK. Fine. Will we then be OK with …

• The prospect of Team A getting two possessions in overtime, and Team B getting only one if they both wind up with the same point total after their initial overtime possession? Is that any more or less fair when you think about it? Or are we still going to complain about that?

• In this alleged age of player safety, the potential of more injuries as overtimes last longer?

• Longer overtimes — especially in the playoffs — bleeding into playoff windows of later games?

• Some modified version of the college format of equal offensive possessions and no clock until a tie is broken?

Because if we aren’t, then maybe Tomlin has a point. Or maybe we should just leave well enough alone with the current system.

Ironically, few coaches have a reason to gripe about the current system or old-fashioned sudden death more than Tomlin.

After all, it was his fifth Steelers team that was the first squad in NFL history to fall victim to the current “one-possession, one-touchdown” game-ending format when Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow infamously hit Demaryius Thomas for a game-winning overtime score in the 2011 AFC playoffs.

Yet Tomlin seems to be on board for saying that the more draconian the league is with its overtime rules, the better.

If you can’t win in the first 60 minutes, tough luck. And if the other team wins the coin toss and has a good kicker, worse luck for you.

Actually, the more granular we get, the more compelling Tomlin’s argument becomes. After all, short of modifying and adopting the college untimed possession-for-possession format, there is no way to guarantee totally equitable offensive possessions.

So why not end the game with as arbitrary of a function as you began it? The coin flip.

That’s if, in fact, you subscribe to Tomlin’s thesis that the game’s 60-minute construct moderates fair play in the first place.

And once it ends, if we are going outside those boundaries, who says life is fair anyway?

As I’ve stated before, I really don’t care how the NFL decides to implement overtime. Sudden death. One-touch touchdowns. Push the college format back to the 40-yard line or midfield.

Let’s care about television windows and injury risk. Or let’s not. Whatever. Let’s just stop complaining about it. Because, at the core of his argument, Tomlin is right.

Sixty minutes is plenty fair to decide the outcome of an NFL game. Anything else is just an attempt to avoid ties in the regular season.

And, in the postseason, to make Tim Tebow a legend.

Uh, I mean, determine a winner for the next round. That’s right. Determine a winner for the next round.

That’s what I meant.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

7-Round NFL Mock Draft will upset many Detroit Lions fans

The 2022 NFL Draft is coming fast, which means everybody will be releasing mock drafts to give their opinion on what the Detroit Lions should do. The latest mock draft we have come across is from Ryan Matthews of POD and he has the Lions making what would be a controversial pick but selecting QB Malik Willis with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

2 prominent NFL coaches opposed to OT rule change

The NFL’s overtime rules have once again been a major topic of debate this offseason, and two of the league’s longest-tenured coaches do not think any change is needed. Two proposed changes to the overtime format are currently under consideration. One, which was proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, suggests that each team should get a possession in overtime before moving to sudden death. The Tennessee Titans proposed tweaking the current rule so that each team must possess the ball unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and converts a 2-point attempt.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
The Spun

Report: Browns’ Latest Plan For Baker Mayfield Revealed

Baker Mayfield is still a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, despite the team’s acquisition of Deshaun Watson. Some expect the team to soon trade the former No. 1 overall pick. However, a new report indicates the Browns want to keep Mayfield on the roster, perhaps all the way through the 2022 season.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Open Up About Quarterback Strategy: Fans React

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a plan going into the offseason for their vacant quarterback position and so far, they’ve executed it to perfection. General manager Kevin Colbert spoke to some of the Steelers media on Sunday afternoon and confirmed that they didn’t want to give up draft capital to get a veteran starter.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs, Giants Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade

This past weekend, reports emerged that the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in acquiring star cornerback James Bradberry by way of trade with the New York Giants. According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Chiefs are still “extremely” interested in making this deal go down. “Compensation discussions have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#Afc#The Kansas City Chiefs#Lions
The Spun

Lions Could Make Big NFL Draft Trade: Fans React

There are growing rumors that the Detroit Lions might trade away their No. 2 overall pick to add more picks later on in the draft. The Lions reportedly have interest in Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson. But Hutchinson probably wouldn’t go as high as No. 2 in most other drafts. The quarterback options, meanwhile, aren’t too strong either.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Hines Ward’s net worth in 2022

Despite criticism towards his playing style, there is no doubt that Hines Ward was one of the NFL’s brightest shining stars during his 14-year career with the Steelers. With a versatile resume both on and off the field, Ward has made a name for himself as one of the game’s best blocking receivers and a prominent advocate for mixed race youth, especially in South Korea. Let’s dig into Hines Ward’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Owner Speaks On Lamar Jackson: NFL World Reacts

Nearly everyone in the building is confident that a Lamar Jackson contract extension will happen; including Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti. Speaking to a small group of Baltimore-area reporters Tuesday, Bisciotti made it clear that the team has every interest in locking him up long-term, while respecting Lamar’s desire to wait.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Steelers, Kraft Heinz in talks over naming rights for North Shore stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in talks with Kraft Heinz Co. over possibly extending the longstanding naming rights for the team’s North Shore stadium. The stadium has been named Heinz Field since it opened 21 years ago, the result of a 20-year, $57 million naming rights deal that was extended by one year in early 2021.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Tomlin explains decision to hire Brian Flores

The Pittsburgh Steelers surprised many by hiring Brian Flores as an assistant coach despite Flores’ ongoing lawsuit against the NFL. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin admitted that he felt a certain responsibility to make sure Flores had an opportunity. Tomlin revealed that he had reached out to Flores to talk...
NFL
FOX Sports

Steelers CB Witherspoon cashes in on breakout season

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ahkello Witherspoon spent most of the first half of the 2021 NFL season standing on the sideline in sweatpants while the Pittsburgh Steelers went on without him. He ended it with his swagger returned and his future suddenly bright. Not pouting will do that. So will...
NFL
On3.com

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah releases updated NFL mock draft following free agency moves

This entire offseason has been chaotic across the NFL, with multiple high profile players finding new homes through major trades. The latest surprising move was the Kansas City Chiefs trading wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for a package built around draft picks. After that trade, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has updated his latest mock draft, including some significant shakeups throughout the first round.
NFL
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
402
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy