Lamont administration reaches deal with Sikorsky to keep headquarters in CT

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Connecticut will provide up to $75 million in tax incentives to Sikorsky under an agreement that will keep...

Til Hazel, leading figure in Northern Virginia's economic boom, dies

Northern Virginia lost one of its leading lights from the last century in Til Hazel, who died Tuesday at age 91. Jimmy Hazel, the third of Til Hazel's four children, confirmed his father’s death, saying it was of natural causes. A renowned lawyer and real estate developer, Til Hazel...
Connecticut and Long Island fail to meet World Health Organization air pollution standards

Air pollution in Connecticut and Long Island exceeded the World Health Organization’s air quality standards for 2021. IQAir monitors air quality around the world, and their report released this month took a look at particulate matter in the air, including dust, soot, dirt, smoke and liquid droplets. This matter can be dangerous to breathe in if it is larger than WHO’s guidelines of 5 micrograms per cubic meter.
CT contracting watchdog clears key hurdle to add investigative staff

The state’s contracting watchdog panel moved one step closer Monday to getting the investigative staff it has sought since its inception 13 years ago. The Government Administration and Elections Committee voted 16-0 to approve a bill mandating that the five investigative posts sought by the State Contracting Standards Board be filled before the first quarter of the next fiscal year ends, in late September.
Lamont Signs CT Gas Tax Relief Bill Into Law

Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill into law Thursday to temporarily suspend the state's gas tax beginning April 1. He signed the bill in private, one day after both chambers of the General Assembly passed the bill unanimously. Connecticut imposes an excise tax of 25 cents per gallon on gasoline....
Conn. reaches settlement with ambulance service it said overbilled Medicaid program

The state has reached a $602,000 settlement with an ambulance service that it said overbilled and misled the Connecticut Medicaid program. According to a press release from Attorney General William Tong, American Medical Response of Connecticut billed the state program for “Advanced Life Support” services when it had only provided basic services between 2014 and 2019. A joint state and federal investigation also showed that the service even billed the state for advanced services after local fire departments had actually done the work.
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

