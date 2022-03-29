U.S. stocks point to higher open ahead of key economic data

A stock split for a rapidly growing company can be a catalyst for its shares. Even though the split doesn’t really change anything, a lower price can make a stock more attractive to some investors and make it eligible to be included in certain indexes and funds that track them.
U.S. stocks were trading lower Monday after a strong two-week run as short-term bond yields continued to rise and investors digested developments in the Russia-Ukraine war. fell 292points, or 0.8%, to 34,562. The S&P 500. SPX,. -0.41%. lost 21 points, or 0.5%, to trade at 4,520. The Nasdaq Composite. COMP,
U.S. stocks finished higher Tuesday, with the S&P 500 exiting correction territory after a little over a month, as investors turned more bullish on hopes for a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine. The S&P 500. SPX,. +1.23%. added about 56 points, or 1.2%, enough to close above the 4,587.77...
U.S. benchmarks opened mostly lower Monday morning, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 down modestly, as the stock market remained focused on developments surrounding the Russia-Ukraine war. The Dow. DJIA,. -0.11%. dipped about 0.2% and the S&P 500. SPX,. +0.35%. slipped 0.1%, while technology-laden Nasdaq Composite. COMP,
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Today, it takes a market cap of just...
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
The difference between the yield on 10-year and two-year U.S. Treasury bonds has dropped below 0.2% and is now at its lowest level since March 2020. Unfortunately, a flattening or negative yield curve can be a very negative indicator for the economy. What Is An Inverted Yield Curve? The yield...
Stocks closed higher in trading Monday, while Treasury bond yields remained active and oil prices slumped, as investors looked to navigate a series of signals suggesting slower near-term growth while pricing-in positive developments from peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 94.65 points, or 0.27%,...
U.S. stock futures dropped Friday as the S&P 500 was tracking to break a two-week losing streak and pacing for its best weekly performance since November 2020. With the Federal Reserve's first interest rate hike since 2018 out of the way, the Dow on Thursday logged a four-session winning streak. (CNBC)
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed next week's earnings schedule and said investors should use it as a chance to offload unprofitable companies from their portfolios. "If you still own the stocks of unprofitable companies ... I'm begging you to use this chance, start by today, to do some selling," the "Mad Money" host said.
For years politicians have said the booming American oil industry would make the country "energy independent." Indeed, the United States is the world's largest producer of oil. That puts it two spots ahead of Russia, which shocked the world — and oil markets — by invading Ukraine. Saudi Arabia is the second-largest producer.
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Oscar Health OSCR shares moved upwards by 8.59% to $9.86 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 497.6K, which is 26.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion.
