ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Putin ally Ramzan Kadyrov says Ukraine-Russia peace negotiations are pointless and he wants to just keep fighting

By Sinéad Baker
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvUOE_0esrBzhu00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eZlWJ_0esrBzhu00
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Yelena Afonina/TASS via Getty Images

  • More peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are taking place in Turkey on Tuesday.
  • Kadyrov said in a Tuesday voice note that he believed the negotiations were pointless.
  • The Chechen warlord thinks fighting should continue, and "we must end what has been started."

The Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov said he believes peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are pointless and that he wants to keep fighting the war.

Kadyrov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said in a voice note on Telegram on Tuesday that he did not think that peace negotiations taking place in Istanbul, Turkey, would result in any progress.

"I am thinking about the negotiations, which are taking place in Turkey. My deep conviction is that the negotiations will prove to be pointless," he said.

"I believe we must end what has been started, to destroy the Banderites and the Nazis and the devils. Only then we need to make a decision about what to do next."

The Banderites were a group of right-wing nationalists formed during World War II, and the term is now used more generally to refer to Ukrainian nationalists. Kadyrov was also referring to Russia's baseless claim that Ukraine had been taken over by Nazis, and used "denazification" as a justification for its invasion.

Kadyrov leads Chechnya, a quasi-autonomous part of Russia.

Human Rights Watch described him as an authoritarian leader who has overseen the rolling back of gay rights and an extensive use of torture, forced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 25

Indigo
20h ago

Take him out, take Putin out and take out the orange haired freak...the world would be better for all of it.

Reply(4)
9
Rick
23h ago

Way to go Russia … only you could start to make nazis look like the good guys !

Reply
13
Up.U.Ass
1d ago

Spoken Like A True Cold Blooded 🩸Murdering Communist.

Reply(2)
19
If you enjoy reading articles from
Business Insider
Business Insider

444K+

Followers

28K+

Posts

222M+

Views

Follow Business Insider and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Ramzan Kadyrov
Daily Mail

Teenage Queen’s Guard, 19, who ‘went AWOL to go fight Russia in Ukraine’ is arrested after agreeing to return to UK amid fears rogue soldiers could drag Britain into war

A member of the Queen's Guard has been arrested by military police after leaving his post and heading to Ukraine to fight against Russian invaders. The 19-year-old contacted army bosses while in Ukraine, where he wanted to use his training with the regiment to help Ukrainian forces, and agreed to return to Britain.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pointless#Human Rights Watch#Chechen#Tass#Russian#Banderites#Nazis#Ukrainian
Fortune

‘Money doesn’t mean anything anymore’: 10 Russians explain what it’s like to live under Western sanctions and a Kremlin crackdown

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elena, a 31-year-old content freelancer, had rented out her Moscow apartment on Airbnb enough times since 2018 to earn her the “super host” badge. She was earning the equivalent of $1,000 a month. “My listing was booked up most of the time,” she says. “I only had three to four days vacant during a month.” But overnight, that income stream disappeared. On March 3, the home-renting site suspended the platform for Russian and Belarusian users after Russia invaded Ukraine.
RUSSIA
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
World War II
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Doing their duty? Wounded Russian soldiers look distinctly awkward as they are handed courage medals by Putin’s deputy defence minister after fighting during the invasion of Ukraine

Footage has emerged of several wounded Russian soldiers frozen with fear and regret as they wait in line to receive medals of honour from Russia's deputy minister of defence. The soldiers had not long returned from the frontlines in Ukraine, where they had sustained a variety of crippling injuries amid Putin's invasion.
MILITARY
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
Fortune

Anonymous claims it hacked Russia’s central bank and will soon release thousands of files

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A Twitter account claiming to be connected with the activist collective Anonymous announced this week that it hacked Russia’s central bank, and it is planning to release 35,000 documents over the next 48 hours detailing “secret agreements.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Business Insider

Business Insider

444K+
Followers
28K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy