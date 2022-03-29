ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

New Philbrook exhibit features work from nearly 3,000 children artists

By Ashley Ellis, KTUL Staff
KTUL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's Philbrook Museum of Art has a new, unique exhibit that features work from close to 3,000 artists between the ages of 4 to 18. The museum also has a space for kids...

ktul.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Entertainment
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
The Telegraph

Jacoby exhibit features very young artists

ALTON - These works of art are no mere child's play. The K-8 Art Show at the Jacoby Arts Center in downtown Alton began its two-week run on Saturday, and the young artists' creations impressed the opening day visitors. "It's really cool and intriguing," said visitor Lydia Jackson of Alton, "It's definitely not what I expected." Jackson was impressed by the childrens' techniques and creativity.
ALTON, IL
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Frieze Discovered by Archaeologist Showing ‘Time Without Time'

The glyphs of an ancient frieze found in Oaxaca have been analyzed by archeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, providing considerable insight into the cultural standards of the Zapotec and Mixtec cultures. The limestone and stucco frieze was found in 2018 in the Atzompa zone of the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philbrook Museum Of Art#Gallery#Forts#Okla#Museum#New Philbrook
ARTnews

Smithsonian’s Archives of American Art Acquires Critic Robert Hughes’s Papers

Click here to read the full article. The Smithsonian Institute’s Archives of American Art announced this week that it has acquired the papers of famed art critic Robert Hughes, who died in 2012. “It is a privilege and an honor to preserve the legacy of Robert Hughes and his decades of critical writings” said Liza Kirwin, interim director at the Archives of American Art, in a statement. Not only did Hughes serve as head art critic at Time magazine, where he wrote accessible and elegant reviews, he also produced work for TV. His documentary series The Shock of the New delved into the...
MUSEUMS
Axios Twin Cities

Banksy exhibit heading to Minneapolis puts price tag on street art

A traveling exhibit of Banksy's art coming to Minneapolis this May will be an expensive ticket, begging the question: would the anonymous street artist even approve?What's happening: Basic tickets to "The Art of Banksy," an unauthorized exhibition of 100 works from private collectors, range from $40-$70, depending on the day and time.The confusion: Banksy is known for displaying work in unexpected and public (read: free) places. The big picture: Traveling exhibits like "The Art of Banksy" and "Immersive Van Gogh," which also stopped in Minneapolis, are raking in some serious cash."Immersive Van Gogh," run by the same group, sold 4.5...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Blaqk House Collections' pop-up exhibit an inclusive place for artists to display work

For Dominic Newsome, painting is calming. A Maryland native who is incarcerated in the state prison in Indiana County creates art to calm his soul. “My artwork helps to free my mind of the chaos around me, so I tend to draw historical, culture and religious, also fantasy,” he wrote as an artist’s statement for the upcoming pop-up show at Blaqk House Collections, a gallery on First Avenue in Downtown Pittsburgh. “I’ve been able to teach myself over the years, and I believe it’s the best thing that could’ve happened to me.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
ARTnews

Spanish Ministry of Culture Buys Cheesemaker’s 120,000 Work Collection of Avant-Garde Art

Click here to read the full article. The Spanish Ministry of Culture confirmed today that it would purchase the impressive archive of avant-garde art collected by prominent Spanish businessman José María Lafuente, reported El País. “It is a private file with a public vocation,” Lafuente told El País. “And the time has come for the transfer to the hands of the State. This is the moment.” Known as the Lafunete Archive, the collection is compromised of 120,000 objects, 19,000 of which are original artworks, with the remainder being archival materials. While Lafuente and the Ministry of Culture have not settled on an...
MUSEUMS
WOOD

GRAM hosting special exhibition highlighting work of Detroit artist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a special exhibit opening up tomorrow at the Grand Rapids Art Museum highlighting the work of Detroit-based fiber artist Carole Harris. The exhibit’s curator, Jen, joins us to tell us all about Carole Harris: Bright Moments. Carole Harris: Bright Moments. March...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NWI.com

BOOKS: 'The human side of the supernatural' explored in new novel

When she was nine, Shea Collins managed to outwit and escape a child predator, hiding as he searched for her before moving on to his next victim. Still traumatized two decades later, Shea keeps to herself, working as a medical receptionist during the day and at night holing up in her apartment, heating up single serve frozen lasagna in her microwave while researching unsolved true crimes for her blog, "The Book of Cold Cases."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
yankodesign.com

Cecilia Levy’s Paper Art and Sculptures take you back in nostalgia

Paper art is definitely becoming more appealing these days. In recent months, we showed you some of the most interesting paper creations shared by different artists. And no, we’re not stopping anytime soon. Using paper as the primary medium proves the innate creativity of a person. One doesn’t have...
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy