Columbus, GA

Residents break their silence, lease agreements changed without their knowledge, possible fraud

By Kenzie Beach
 1 day ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) – Residents of SeaBreeze Mobile Home Park in Columbus say the management has changed lease agreements without their knowledge. Now, residents are digging up their original lease documents in an attempt to stand up for their families. Documents obtained by News 3 highlight these changes.

In 2016, 2017, and 2018 residents of Seabreeze Mobile Home Park in East Columbus signed ‘Lease to Own’ agreements in hopes of owning their mobile homes in 7 years. They say they were not told when changes were made to those documents.

“Looking at my original agreement with the one that they just gave me is totally different,” said Evelyn Franco, who signed her original agreement in 2018 in hopes of owning her home come 2025. After learning of changes to her neighbors’ agreements, she asked for copies of her own lease, which the park owners are required by law to archive for two years.

Franco says she brought her documents to a lawyer, who also believes the signatures on the documents have been forged. When Franco signed the lease in 2018 the lease agreement said tenants would own their home after 84 payments. Tenants then had the choice to stay at Seabreeze or move the home elsewhere.

Evelyn Franco’s Original Document

Jarely Rivera – 5 year resident of Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park
SeaBreeze’s Document

“It says seven year L.T.O., which is on my first payment. It’s in there and it says seven years. And in 2021, you’re going to see in these papers how in March from 2021 it says L.T.O. for my home, but then in April, that is one month after, where it says rent. They just changed it.”

Jarely Rivera – 5 year resident of Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park
Forgery Police Report

Some residents noticed a red flag when they were asked to pay taxes on the property.

Residents like Belinda Burns have been paying the property tax since 2018, which they say was part of the ‘Lease to Own’ agreement. Which has suddenly changed.

A 2018 document from management reads, “we would like to thank you again for being a member of our community and congratulate you on taking steps to be a homeowner and one of the responsibilities of a homeowner is property taxes.”

Burns adds, “we have been paying, not them. So to me, they state homeowner but yet we’re supposed to be renting now, not leasing to buy. My contract says lease to buy option.”

Residents feel they have been taken advantage of because the majority of the community is elderly or disabled.

“It makes me feel frustrated because I had in my mind, oh, I’m going to buy my own home, I’m going to have a secure place for my disabled daughter and my disabled husband, but now all of my dreams just vanish.”

Jarely Rivera – 5 year resident of Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park

Not only do residents feel they’ve been defrauded, but they feel the roof over their head can be taken away at any moment, as the new management is not honoring the lease agreements that were previously put in place.

“You know, so of course I’m devastated. We pay the taxes in 2016. Up until this last year. And now someone else come in and buy the property, then where does that put us that we don’t have no documents showing that we are the homeowners, then they can ask us to leave. We don’t have the money to go nowhere. I don’t have the money to move anywhere right now. We paid all that money for seven years, and now we have to get up because somebody has come in there, but then we have lost everything we had.”

David Johnson Jr. – 6 year resident of Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park

Residents have taken matters into their own hands as they fear they will lose the homes they thought they would soon own. A police report has been filed with the Columbus Police Department and they are investigating fraudulent activity within the management of both Teton Management Corporation and Fountain Bleau Capital LLC, previous and current owners of the property.

News 3 has reached out to the management company multiple times but has not received a response.

WEHT/WTVW

Task force to fight high energy bills a possibility

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The month of March is coming to an end, and another energy bill is on its way to shock CenterPoint customers. Doug Hartman who lives in Mount Vernon says his bill has spiked exponentially in the last few months. “[In] January of 2022 versus January of 2021, our bill is more […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Georgia Sun

Georgia slaps Blue Cross with historic $5 million fine. Here’s why

Georgia’s insurance department has fined Anthem/Blue Cross Blue Shield $5 million for several violations of state law following a months-long investigation. “This examination uncovered a number of serious issues, including improper claims settlement practices, violations of the Prompt Pay Act, failure to reply to consumer complaints in a timely manner, inaccurate provider directories, and significant delays in loading provider contracts,” state Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King said Tuesday.
GEORGIA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

