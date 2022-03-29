ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vermont DMV gets first-of-its-kind motorcycle

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont DMV police officer is getting new wheels and they’re electric....

www.wcax.com

Comments / 6

Related
WCAX

Vermont woman killed in crash with truck

LEICESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont woman was killed Tuesday when her SUV collided with a truck. It happened on Route 7 in Leicester just before 3:30 p.m. Police say Lyudmila Cushing, 69, of Fair Haven, was headed east on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to enter Route 7 safely at the intersection.
LEICESTER, VT
WCAX

Vermont church ceiling suddenly crashes down; no one inside injured

A Malone, New York, hospital is closing its maternity center, forcing would-be mothers to travel up to 40 miles away. Lyndon Institute program offers students opportunity to earn associates degree. Updated: 4 hours ago. Lyndon Institute is expanding its dual enrollment program to allow participating students to graduate with a...
WCAX

Vermonters continue to cope with USPS delays

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The term “snail mail” has taken on new meaning this spring as some Vermonters are now waiting over a week for their U.S. mail delivery, and mud season has made it worse. In Moretown, postal workers head out to their routes, delivering mail and...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Scammers targeting Vermont seniors

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 300 Vermonters reported scams with financial loss to the attorney general’s office just last year. The AG says more than half of those reports came from Vermonters over the age of 50. The attorney general’s office says the number one tactic scammers use...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont#Dmv#Police Motorcycle#Montpelier#Vehicles#Wcax#Harley Davidson Livewire#The Vermont Statehouse
Live 95.9

Spring is Almost Here, But It’s Still Illegal to Pick This Flower in Massachusetts

These days, we know what plants ARE legal in Massachusetts (insert recreational marijuana joke here) but what about plants that are not legal in the Bay State. In doing some research, there is actually a list of 141 plants that are on the "prohibited plant" list in Massachusetts according to the state's Department of Agricultural Resources. According to the state's website, the list prohibits the importation, sale, and trade of plants determined to be invasive in Massachusetts. This ban also covers the purchase and distribution of these plants and related activities and includes all cultivars, varieties, and hybrids of the species listed.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WRGB

Woman late for Albany Airport flight tried to board plane on tarmac

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Herkimer County woman is now facing charges- after officials say she ran onto the Albany international airport runway, while trying to catch her flight. The Albany county sheriff's office says this all happened yesterday afternoon- near gate A-3 at the airport. Deputies say Marilyn...
ALBANY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

State Lawmaker Says Pennsylvania Should Move To 4-Day, 32-Hour Workweek

HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A state representative says it’s time for Pennsylvania to consider a 32-hour workweek for state employees – and the rest of us, too. It’s a debate that’s been going on for years that may now be reaching a conclusion. In the early 20th century, Americans worked six days a week, usually ten hours a day. Henry Ford changed all that nearly a hundred years ago, mandating a five-day, 40-hour workweek on his assembly lines at the Ford Motor Company. Now many say it’s long overdue for Americans to work a four-day, 32-hour week. “There have been studies that have shown that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
B98.5

The 10 Cheapest Towns & Cities To Live In Maine

With all of the changes that the United States has seen over the last few years, maybe you've been thinking about making a chance to your living situation. Maybe you want to move out of your expensive town and move to a more affordable nearby town. We want to help...
MAINE STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Residents of Alaska could get $1,300 in new proposal

Residents of Alaska could get $1,300 from a new energy relief proposal. This payment is intended to help with gas prices and inflation. Social Security: $1,657 going out TODAY, find out when you’ll see yours. Why are people in Alaska getting money?. The potential $1,300 energy relief checks would...
ALASKA STATE
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Thruway Could be Going Toll Free, Here’s the Plan

If you drive daily or only once and a while on the New York State Thruway this plan will definitely help your budget. If you are like the thousands of Hudson Valley residents that have a long commute to work every day and travel on the New York State Thruway, you already know that it can get expensive. Depending on how far you go each day depends on the toll you have to pay every time, even if you pay only $1 a day and do it five days a week all year long, it adds up! And if you add in the rise in gas prices it almost isn't fair.
ALBANY, NY
B98.5

How Safe Would Maine & New Hampshire Be In A Nuclear Attack?

While it is nothing like the constant, underlying, terror felt by those who lived through the height of the Cold War, especially the Cuban Missile Crisis, the last few weeks have probably made many people feel a little uneasy. For days, we have been hearing about how the Russian invasion...
MAINE STATE
WCAX

Vt. Maple Open House Weekend offers double the sweetness

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - Maple sugaring season is underway across the region, and The Vermont Maple Open House Weekend is making a sweet return after a two-year hiatus. The Vermont Maple Sugar Makers Association celebrated the return this year by expanding the event to two weekends -- last weekend and this upcoming weekend. Elissa Borden visited Shelburne Sugarworks Thursday afternoon to get a sneak peek of what’s in store for visitors and also spoke to association’s Cory Ayotte for an update on how the sap is flowing so far.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Man wanted in Vermont arrested after chase, shooting in Massachusetts

It's springtime in Vermont, but we are now in an unofficial season: mud. Our Joe Carroll takes you down some of the most challenging roads around. Our White House Correspondent Jon Decker spoke with Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy about the hearings. He told our Cat Viglienzoni and Darren Perron about what Leahy had to say.
WCAX

Teenager arrested in connection to Winooski shooting

Dozens of turkey hunters gathered in Williston for a hunting education course Saturday ahead of the spring turkey season. Dozens of turkey hunters gathered in Williston for a hunting education course Saturday ahead of the spring turkey season. Senator Sanders talks no-fly zones in Ukraine. Updated: 6 hours ago. A...
WINOOSKI, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy