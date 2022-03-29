New app helps Marion County parents, kids track their school bus

It's incredible how many ways social media just dominates people's lives. I had none of this growing up as a kid, heck I would be outside playing touch football until it got dark. I am all for change and technology, the problem is that there are some pretty ugly people out there just waiting to take advantage of children with dangerous content. I'm sure you have heard of an app. Simply put it is a mobile application easy to run on a cell phone, just perfect for a kid ( almost every age ) who has one. The creepy part is that parents would be blown away if they knew what kind of hidden features that a normal app provides. These are code words that skirt around the issues that make the app so dangerous, like possible predators trying to trap children into communicating with them.

