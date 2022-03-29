ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

New app helps Marion County parents, kids track their school bus

By Danielle Prieur
wmfe.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion County Public Schools kids and parents won’t have to guess at when their school bus is coming in the morning anymore. The district has rolled out a new “Here Comes the Bus” app which uses GPS...

www.wmfe.org

Comments / 2

Related
Next City

Parents Need Help Driving Their Kids. This Mom Has an App for That

Every workday, at 5 p.m., Amia Guild would leave her job as a supervisor at Comcast to pick up her then 15-year-old daughter from school. Guild sent her child to a better school than the one in her home district, so the school bus wasn’t an option. When all the after-school programs finished, her daughter had to wait outside of the building for her mother.
SMALL BUSINESS
PIX11

Parents rally for kids under 5 to ditch masks in NYC schools

NEW YORK (PIX11) — COVID restrictions have largely loosened around New York City, but parents on Sunday protested the decision to keep young kids masked in schools. Children under the age of five are ineligible for the COVID vaccine. They’re still required to wear face coverings in New York City school and day care facilities. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cool 98.7

Bismarck Police Warn Parents Of Risky Apps For Kids

It's incredible how many ways social media just dominates people's lives. I had none of this growing up as a kid, heck I would be outside playing touch football until it got dark. I am all for change and technology, the problem is that there are some pretty ugly people out there just waiting to take advantage of children with dangerous content. I'm sure you have heard of an app. Simply put it is a mobile application easy to run on a cell phone, just perfect for a kid ( almost every age ) who has one. The creepy part is that parents would be blown away if they knew what kind of hidden features that a normal app provides. These are code words that skirt around the issues that make the app so dangerous, like possible predators trying to trap children into communicating with them.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Marion County, FL
Marion County, FL
Education
Marion County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Fox 59

Marion County authorities seek help finding convicted child molester

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities in Marion County are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for childing molesting and failure to register as a sex offender. Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said 52-year-old Dennis Gerald Martin was originally convicted in 2008 of child molesting in Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Technical Support#Smart Phone#Ios#Gps#Apple#Google Play
WKYT 27

School bus overturns in Menifee County

MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A bus overturned in Menifee County Monday afternoon. Menifee County Schools Superintendent Tim Spencer says it happened around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 1693, also called Dan Ridge Road. He says the bus met another vehicle in a curve on that road, the bus dropped off...
MENIFEE COUNTY, KY
WRDW-TV

Augusta Transit offers new bus route tracking feature

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Transit is offering riders a new way to plan and track their bus schedules. The “Text Your Stop” feature allows riders to use their smartphone to get real-time bus arrival information. Here’s how:. Enable your location on your smartphone when using Google...
AUGUSTA, GA
WCJB

Marion County schools provide seniors with new scholarship opportunities

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County high school seniors can earn thousands from the county’s public education foundation. Scholarship amounts range from anywhere to $350 to $2,500 dollars for awards. Applications are due by midnight on March 25th. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
WECT

Match launches new app for single parents

(CNN) - Single parents looking to find a partner have a new tool. The online dating company Match has just launched Stir, an app that focuses on linking unattached parents. Company officials say they want to make sure there’s a place for men and women with kids to “feel like they can be themselves.”
CELL PHONES
Washington Post

7 ways parents can help kids persist at tasks they resist

When music teacher Monica Hepburn noticed a few weeks ago that her students were progressing slower than expected — and that some were doing the bare minimum — she asked them to rate their effort on a scale of one to 10 and to think about whether they were on track to reach their goals. “Everyone wanted to get a trophy at the county music festival,” said Hepburn, who works at North Bethesda Middle School in Maryland, “but they didn’t realize they needed to work hard and practice.” As one eighth-grade boy told her: “I don’t think we know how to get there.”
MARYLAND STATE
The Blade

Law enforcement interaction part of new high school curriculum

Don’t run, don’t lie, don’t argue, don’t resist; but do stay calm, be polite, and know your rights. This advice when interacting with law enforcement during traffic stops and other in-person encounters will be part of a new course incoming freshmen will be required to take in order to graduate high school beginning next school year.
TOLEDO, OH
B98.5

Hey Maine Parents, Here’s Why Your Kids Want Reverse Uno Cards

As a parent, sometimes it feels like elementary and middle school aged kids speak a completely different language. It seems like every day they are using some new slang phrase. Sometimes, I have to go online just to figure out what they mean. I am sure that our parents felt the same way when we were young, right?
MAINE STATE
WTHR

Parents advocate for new bus stop after 7-year-old killed

INDIANAPOLIS — When students get off the bus at Warren Harbor Apartments on the far east side, they are reminded of what happened last Friday. A memorial continues to grow for 7-year-old Sevion Sanford, who was hit and killed while waiting for his bus outside the complex near 21st Street and Post Road. The family of the second grader from Lakeside Elementary School said he usually doesn’t ride the bus, but that day his mom was still in the hospital after giving birth.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy