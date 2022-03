Tim Declercq will return to the QuickStep-AlphaVinyl line-up at Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday for his first race since he was diagnosed with pericarditis in February. The Belgian domestique abandoned the Volta ao Algarve after suffering chest pains and breathing difficulties on the opening stage, and he spent two weeks off the bike when he was subsequently diagnosed with an inflammation of the lining of the heart.

