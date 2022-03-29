ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Police Looking For Driver Who May Have Witnessed Deadly Road Rage Shooting In Drexel Hill

By CBS3 Staff
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) – Upper Darby police say they would like to speak with the driver of this red car. They believe the driver may have witnessed Friday’s road rage shooting that killed Jim Hunt of Havertown .

They believe the driver may have witnessed Friday’s shooting that killed Jim Hunt of Havertown.

The alleged shooter, 28-year-old Lloyd Amarsingh, turned himself in and faces murder and involuntary manslaughter charges.

According to police, Amarsingh claims he was unloading his firearm at a stoplight when the gun accidentally went off.

