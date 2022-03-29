ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tough learning weekend for young Spartans

By Brandon Baker
The Greenbrier East Spartans had a winless weekend as the youngsters lost three games over a two-day period. They watched the game slip away early and could not recover in an 11-0 loss to Cabell Midland on Friday., lost to Spring Valley 12-2 on Saturday and to Russell, Ky., 8-7 later in the day on Saturday.

Against Cabell Midland, the Knights took the lead on a single in the first inning.

East struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing Cabell Midland, who is one of the top teams in the state with an experienced roster.

Lingenfelter pitched Cabell Midland to victory. The ace lasted four innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out six and walking zero.

Isiah Brooks took the loss for the Spartans. Brooks lasted four innings, allowed 11 hits and 11 runs while striking out one.

Cabell Midland racked up 11 hits on the day. Isaac Petit, Lingenfelter, and Curtis Ball all collected multiple hits for Cabell Midland. Petit led Cabell Midland and went 3-for-3 at the plate.

The following day, the Spartans struggled again and fell into an early hole, and never bounced back in a 12-2 loss to Spring Valley. The Timberwolves scored on a walk by Garrett Wagoner, a sacrifice fly by Luke Stollings, an error, and a groundout by Grant Stratton in the first inning.

East put up their two runs in the second frame when Ian Cline had an RBI groundout and Henry Goodwin scored on a balk by Spring Valley pitcher Sammy Shy.

Spring Valley scored four runs in the fourth inning. The Timberwolves offense in the inning was led by Stollings, Shy, and Jamison Smith.

They all had RBIs in the inning.

Shy led the Spring Valley to victory on the hill. He went five innings, gave up two runs on five hits and struck out five.

Jacob Roshau took the loss for Greenbrier East. He went four innings, allowed 12 runs on eight hits and struck out two batters.

Darris Boswell led East at the plate. He went 2-for-3.

Spring Valley racked up ten hits in the game. Grant Shumaker and Ethan Fraley both managed multiple hits for Spring Valley. Shumaker went 3-for-3 at the dish.

Scorekeepers were kept busy Saturday during a high-scoring contest between Russell, Ky., and Greenbrier East where the Spartans lost 8-6.

Russell opened up scoring in the second inning when A Sammons singled on a 1-1 count, scoring one run.

Russell took the lead for good with five runs in the fourth inning. In that inning, N. Adams singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. T. Tice had an RBI single on a 1-1 count and J.K. McKnight hit an RBI groundout and scored one run. B. Hartman then singled on an 0-2 count and knocked in yet another run.

Greenbrier East (2-5) tallied four runs in the third inning. Gavin Bennett, Cline, Roshau, and Ashton Cochran all contributed to the big inning with RBIs.

Hartman pitched Russell to victory. Rj Rigsby threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Boswell took the loss for the Spartans. He went six innings, allowed eight runs on ten hits with six strikeouts.

The Spartans totaled seven hits in the game.

Bennett and Cline each collected multiple hits for East.

Hartman led Russell, Ky., with three hits in four at bats.

