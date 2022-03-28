ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Latto Gets Stamp Of Approval From OG Artists Mariah Carey And Ludacris

By Sammy Approved
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIsZj_0esr9mMo00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H6nwI_0esr9mMo00

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Rapper Latto released her album, 777 , Friday (Mar. 25). Over the last few months, the young artist has been on an epic run. Latto even received a stamp of approval from veteran artists including Mariah Carey and Ludacris .

Latto released the 13 track project over the weekend. Before its release, she impressed fans with a freestyle on Funk Flex’s live radio show over UGK’s “International Players Anthem.”

The Clayton County, Georgia rapper also appeared on Omeretta’s viral hit “Sorry NOT Sorry,” highlighting the other impactful places and faces surrounding the city of Atlanta.

The single became a viral sensation, which led to fellow Atlanta-bred rapper Ludacris hopping on the wave with his own variation of the song. Check it out here .

There are only seven male features on the album including 21 Savage on the leading track “Wheelie.” There are others included like Childish Gambino, Lil Dark, Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, which fans assumed was the artist Latto opened up about during an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood. She detailed the issues she’s faced with male artists being unprofessional.

“Imma just keep it 100,” Latto shared in the interview. “There’s a feature on my album that was difficult to clear and they trynna drop they nuts on me because I won’t respond to a DM.”

Latto’s recent career moves and innate talents have caught the attention of two huge veteran artists. Ludacris caught wind of the buzz surrounding Omerretta’s song after Latto debuted on the remix, and he decided to add his own special rendition. Check it out below:

Latto has publicly shared how Mariah Carey has influenced her after sampling Carey on her single “Big Energy.” Mariah Carey enjoyed the song enough to hop on the remix. The rapper dropped the official remix to her top 20 hit featuring Mariah Carey and DJ Khaled. The original song and remix borrows from Carey’s chart-topping 1995 hit “Fantasy.”

Check it out below:

Congratulations, Latto on the latest album! Be sure to stream 777 and continue supporting the phenomenal talent as she continues her 777 tour.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Grammy Award-Winning Producer Stevie J Provides Update On Diddy's 'No Way Out 2' Album

Exclusive – Grammy Award-winning producer Stevie J has a résumé most producers only dream of — his collaborations with The Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, JAY-Z and Mariah Carey barely scratch the surface. While Stevie is widely known for his appearances on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Growing Up Hip Hop, it’s his work in the studio and innate musical talent that truly make Stevie J a legend.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Pitchfork

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne Join Latto on New Song “Sunshine”: Listen

Atlanta-based rapper Latto has released her new album 777 via RCA. The record includes a new song with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino called “Sunshine.” Hear it below. 777 is Latto’s second record, following her August 2020 studio debut Queen of da Souf. She previewed her new album with the singles “Big Energy,” “Soufside,” and “Wheelie.” Additional guests on 777 include Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Register Citizen

Cardi B Joins Summer Walker, SZA for Sizzling ‘No Love’ Remix

Summer Walker has dropped a remix of her sultry single “No Love” with an assist from Cardi B. The original single, which also features SZA, appears on Walker’s Still Over It, released in November. On the remix, Cardi B — who provided narration on Still Over It‘s...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Childish Gambino
Person
Dj Khaled
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Ludacris
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
UPROXX

Dr. Dre’s Lawyer Denies Snoop Dogg’s Claim That He Now Owns The Rights To ‘The Chronic’

Last month, Snoop Dogg acquired Death Row Records, the label where he began his rap career back in 1992. With the acquisition, Snoop owns the rights to the label’s vast catalogue, including albums by Daz Dillinger and Kurupt. However, titles like Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, Tupac’s All Eyez On Me, and The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory were originally said to be left out of the deal. But during a later interview with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson, Snoop claimed that he did obtain the rights to at least one of them.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Big Boy S Neighborhood
Complex

People React to Stephen A. Smith’s Rant About Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

Stephen A. Smith isn’t happy with Will Smith after the King Richard star slapped Chris Rock in the face on the Oscars stage. The ESPN personality took to Twitter Sunday night to rip Smith, saying there was “no excuse” for attacking Rock. It’s worth noting that Stephen A. went after the wrong Will Smith, mistakenly targeting a podcast host who has the Twitter handle @willsmith.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

How Shawn Mendes Ended Up Getting an Accidental Text From Mariah Carey

Get ready because this story will have you in stitches. If fans needed another reason to love Mariah Carey, they got it early Friday when the iconic singer revealed she accidentally texted Shawn Mendes. But the story behind the text is even funnier. "My cousin Shawn M and I have...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Phife Dawg’s Posthumous Album ‘Forever’ Is a Beautiful Tribute to a Hip-Hop Legend

Click here to read the full article. Any posthumous album is, by its nature, haunting — the sound of ghosts on wax forever floating in a state between unfinished project and final-ever recordings. But in the case of Phife Dawg, who died in 2016 at the age of 45 from diabetes complications, that purgatorial sense feels particularly cruel. At the time of his death, the rapper born Malik Taylor had reunited — albeit tenuously — with New York hip-hop icons A Tribe Called Quest. That reunion led to Tribe’s final album, the excellent We Got It From Here … Thank...
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj’s New Song “Blick Blick”

Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj have released their new single “Blick Blick.” The song appears ahead of the New Jersey rapper’s soon-to-be-released debut album Trendsetter. Check out the track below. In 2021, Coi Leray had a breakout year: Her singles “No More Parties” and “Big Purr (Prrdd)”...
MUSIC
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy