Mizuno Teases an 'Evangelion' Collaboration

hypebeast.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMizuno has been ramping its collaborations as of late, joining forces with the likes of Patta, BEAMS, Hanon, and Hajime Sorayama on a range of footwear. Following a series of Naruto Shippuden...

hypebeast.com

ComicBook

Dr. Stone Cosplay Honors Manga's End With Kohaku

One Dr. Stone fan is honoring the end of the series with some awesome cosplay for Kohaku! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's official manga series brought its five year run to an end in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this month, and with it came to a close with over 230 chapters under its belt. The series first introduced fans to a young scientist who helped bring science and technology to the world millennia after the Earth was first turned to stone. Fans thus met all sorts of unique characters living in this new Stone World along the way.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max Day 2022 Is On the Horizon

Air Max Day arrives on March 26 and will showcase three new Air Max 1 colorways to celebrate the proprietary technology’s trailblazing history with new drops, including models “AM Dawn,” “AM97” and “AM 90 SE.”. The annual event commemorates the release of the first...
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Chainsaw Man Creator Is Working On a New Manga

It is hard to find a manga more popular than Chainsaw Man these days. The wild series overcame the odds to become a global hit, and there are millions awaiting its big anime debut this year. Of course, that means creator Tatsuki Fujimoto is busier than ever, but that isn't stopping him from inking a brand-new manga.
COMICS
hypebeast.com

NIGO Teases 'I Know NIGO' Collaboration With Lil Uzi Vert

Taking to Instagram, NIGO looks to have shared a teaser for an upcoming collaboration with Lil Uzi Vert. Expected to be a track off of his I Know NIGO project, the teaser is accompanied by a caption noting a release set for March 18. The clip posted shows camcorder footage of Uzi playing a beat produced by AXL and speaking to the camera accompanied by A$AP Rocky and NIGO. The group are also seen wearing personalized HUMAN MADE varsity jacket that were gifted to all I Know NIGO collaborators.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Take a Full Look at the 'The Jetsons'/'The Flintstones' x Reebok Collection

For its latest collaboration, Reebok has teamed up with Warner Bros. on a collection centered around The Jetsons and The Flintstones. The special range of footwear and apparel is inspired by Hanna-Barbera’s 1987 made-for-television film, The Jetsons Meet the Flintstones. The classic movie brought the two animated series together, with the families brought to each other’s worlds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

A.P.C. Enlists Jessica Ogden For New Textural Quilt Interaction

A.P.C. has reunited with longtime collaborator Jessica Ogden for its latest Interaction, featuring a selection of repurposed, quilted garments intending to reduce waste. Ogden worked with A.P.C.’s founder Jean Touitou to breed second life to old fabrics by tapping into her own ready-to-wear line with signature themes of quilting, denim, patchwork, plaid and smock details. Among standout textures, her latest A.P.C. range employs oversized tops, 80s-cut jeans, mid-calf skirts and sailor ribbons for a mutual meshing of both labels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Telfar Drops "Lavender" Vegan Leather Goods

Following its recent “Cobalt” release, Telfar is now dropping a restock of yet another coveted colorway first released last year – the “Lavender” capsule – on HBX. Crafted with vegan leather and featuring twill lining, the Telfar Shopping Bags come adorned with the TC logo in the center, available in Small, Medium, and Large sizes fitting for every occasion. The bags feature dual handles and cross-body straps to offer various ways of styling. The Logo Embossed Hat and the Logo Belt are other statement accessories to complete the full leather look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

KHRISJOY SS22 Showcases the Power of Color

KHRISJOY is easing into the Spring/Summer 2022 season with a vividly colorful new collection. Fusing sportswear and luxury styles, the new offering marks KHRISJOY’s debut Spring/Summer collection. Outfitted with coach jackets, crewneck sweatshirts, destroyed hoodies, windbreakers and shorts, the new collection showcases that sportswear can still feature technical detailing....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Various Shades of Green Outfit This Upcoming Nike Dunk Low

Despite the fact that you might be jaded to the Dunk silhouette given the number of colorways that continue to be unveiled on a weekly basis,. is still committed to going full force with the silhouette throughout the rest of 2022. This Spring, we’re going to see the brand unload a generous portion of new makeups, and one that will be stocked on the shelves in the coming months is this Nike Dunk Low “Green/White” colorway.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

ASICS Is Slated to Launch Another Academic Scholar Pack With Two Colorways

When it comes to , collaborations have been springing out from the brand in recent memory such as its projects with GmbH and Kirsch Cherry Brandy, but it’s ready to bring more awareness to its inline releases to conclude the month of March. The Japanese sportswear brand is bringing back its Academic Scholar Pack — an initiative that started back in 2019 — with two new colorways of the GEL-LYTE III and GT-II just in time for Spring Break.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Eckhaus Latta Unveils Inaugural NFT Collection

Today, Eckhaus Latta announced its inaugural NFT collection. In celebration of the brand’s 10-year anniversary, the new NFT endeavor is in partnership with social impact cryptocurrency, Ponyo Impact. Titled “EL10,” the collectible NFTs feature 3D renderings of 10 Eckhaus Latta looks from the brand’s decade-long history. The 10 looks...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

'One Piece' Celebrates 25 Years With New Nostalgic Logo

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the beloved One Piece manga by Eiichiro Oda. The long-running story has now become a recognizable anime franchise with a global following. In celebration of 25 years of the original publication, a new logo has been unveiled to mark the occassion. The new...
COMICS
hypebeast.com

The adidas YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN "Geode" is Receiving a Wider Release

Following its YEEZY Supply exclusive drop in December, the YEEZY BOOST 700 MNVN “Geode” is now set to receive a wider release later this year. The re-release features “Pale Lilac” nylon uppers marked with “700” motifs on the lateral sides in “Metallic Silver.” Accenting details comes in the form of sockliners, tongues and laces in contrasting black. The contrasting tone is continued on the full-length encapsulated BOOST sole units that elevate the shoe.
APPAREL

