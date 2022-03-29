Mizuno Teases an 'Evangelion' Collaboration

One Dr. Stone fan is honoring the end of the series with some awesome cosplay for Kohaku! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's official manga series brought its five year run to an end in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this month, and with it came to a close with over 230 chapters under its belt. The series first introduced fans to a young scientist who helped bring science and technology to the world millennia after the Earth was first turned to stone. Fans thus met all sorts of unique characters living in this new Stone World along the way.

COMICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO