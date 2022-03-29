Mizuno Teases an 'Evangelion' Collaboration

A.P.C. has reunited with longtime collaborator Jessica Ogden for its latest Interaction, featuring a selection of repurposed, quilted garments intending to reduce waste. Ogden worked with A.P.C.’s founder Jean Touitou to breed second life to old fabrics by tapping into her own ready-to-wear line with signature themes of quilting, denim, patchwork, plaid and smock details. Among standout textures, her latest A.P.C. range employs oversized tops, 80s-cut jeans, mid-calf skirts and sailor ribbons for a mutual meshing of both labels.
