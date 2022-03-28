ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Following Suicide Attempt, Chika Gives Fans An Update On Her Well-Being

By Easy Money Typer
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x3P6h_0esr9hxB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQ6Pg_0esr9hxB00

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty


Chika had her fans over the weekend after sharing some disturbing messages about taking her own life. The rapper provided an update on her well-being.

*This post contains content regarding suicide and self-harm.*

Sunday morning (Mar.27), the Alabama native assured her followers and those deeply concerned about her well-being that she was doing okay. “Alive. wanna go home,” she shared on Twitter after leaving many folks thinking the worst after her scary messages. The 25-year-old rapper followed up with another tweet, “Leaving the hospital. not that i should care about updating anyone besides family. i just wanna be left alone, if that’s okay. i appreciate the prayers and stuff. thanks.”

Before Chika provided the update, fans and other celebrities took to social media to send her words of encouragement and prayers. Latto took some time off from celebrating the release of her debut album, writing in a tweet, “Praying for Chika.”

Per Madame Noire , the “Songs About You” crafter detailed her suicide attempt in a lengthy message shared, stating how she went up “to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump. ” Chika revealed that she didn’t go through with it “because the metal stairs were scary.”

“That’s the part about having a fu****up brain. No matter how much pain you are in, there will always be something to hold you back…It looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. it’s just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. i am tired of myself too,” she continued.

“No more typing. i’m going to finish my drink and find a way that works. thanks for the ride, i hated it,” she concluded.

The alarming messages continued on Twitter and Instagram , with Chika detailing the anxiety attack she experienced during the flight and saying she should have taken a Xanax before getting on the plane. In a follow-up tweet she wrote “like I deadass wanna die rn. not even being hyperbolic. i’d be so relieved if my heart just stopped.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Chicka.

If you, a friend, or a family member going are experiencing suicidal thoughts you can check out this website offering 55 mental health resources .

Photo: Araya Doheny / Getty

