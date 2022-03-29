ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Forbes names Cleveland America's next big craft beer destination

By DaLaun Dillard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lwec0_0esr9fBj00

Craft beer is a spirit that keeps giving and its reputation in Cleveland is giving the city some recognition.

“It’s always been a brewery town, they've had a lot of historic breweries here,” said Scott Bass.

Now Forbes is calling Cleveland "One of America’s next big craft beer destinations."

“We are very proud of how much Cleveland has changed,” said Adam Ritterspach with Great Lakes Brewing Company. The brewery was among six local breweries listed in the article. “You can look at Cleveland growing, not just as a place for beer, but food, arts and nature. It’s really cool to see this renaissance that we've been part of.”

According to the Ohio Craft Brewer’s Association (OCBA), in 2020 Ohio ranked 5 th nationwide in beer production.

“I love to think that when people come to Cleveland, they’re coming here because they want great beer,” said Ritterspach.

You can't miss the number of options popping up around town, we found about 20 Cleveland breweries listed on the brewing association's website.

Even at the height of the pandemic, Ohio's 393 craft breweries still generated $880 million dollars according to the OCBA.

“I think craft brewing continues to grow, it’s continuing to attract new drinkers and with that we're continuing to innovate,” said Ritterspach. “We're not just brewing those classic gold styles that we were back in the 30s, we're finding new ways to experiment.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio, is a major city In the state of Ohio along the southern shore of Lake Erie. This city is packed full of cultural institutions that will keep you busy during your entire visit. When you’re finished sightseeing, go stop at one of the many restaurants specializing in classic American cuisine. With our top five list of American restaurants in Cleveland, you’ll never go hungry.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ash Jurberg

The 3 richest people in Cleveland

This month I have been running a series of popular articles looking at the three richest people in major cities across the United States. Today we look at the three wealthiest people in Cleveland. Not only how they have made their fortunes but also how they have used their wealth to help others.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alissa Rose

2 most romantic restaurants in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
LAKEWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cleveland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Plant once considered extinct now flourishing in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A plant that was once considered to be extinct is now flourishing thanks to help from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The rare plant, called the running buffalo clover, is now officially off the endangered species list thanks to the work from ODNR. “This is...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Craft Beer#Android Tv#Food Drink#Cleveland America#Ocba
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Longtime WJW anchor Dave Buckel passes away

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We have sad news to pass along, especially for long-time viewers of Channel 8. Former WJW anchor Dave Buckel has passed away. His family confirmed the news with FOX 8. Dave passed away at his home in Naples, Florida last week. He was a reporter and anchor for Channel 8 from 1965 […]
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WKRC

Walmart to close Greater Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Walmart will close one of its Greater Cincinnati locations next month, officials announced Monday. The Arkansas-based retail giant announced in a release it will close the Walmart store in Forest Park, 1143 Smiley Ave., on April 22. The company will still operate Walmart Supercenters within Greater Cincinnati, not including its various Sam's Club locations.
CINCINNATI, OH
moneytalksnews.com

15 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Many would-be homeowners may think they are going to an open house only to suddenly find themselves competing in an auction instead. In cities across the U.S., bidding wars have broken out among those hoping to land a home, according to real estate brokerage Redfin. In February, 68.6% of home...
HOMELESS
Isla Chiu

3 Donut Shops to Check Out in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Are you in the suburbs of Cleveland and thinking of getting donuts at Dunkin'? If you are, stop and turn that car around. Instead, you should consider getting your donuts at one of the shops listed below. The donuts at these places will be way fresher because these businesses actually make their donuts in store (and the donuts are way yummier as well).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Mabel’s BBQ open in Woodmere

WOODMERE, Ohio – The Woodmere location of Mabel’s BBQ is open. Michael Symon’s barbecue restaurant, which opened on E. 4th Street in Cleveland in 2016, has expanded to the space formerly occupied by the restaurateur’s B Spot. That burger joint, at 28699 Chagrin Blvd., closed almost a year ago.
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy