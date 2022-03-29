Forbes names Cleveland America's next big craft beer destination

Craft beer is a spirit that keeps giving and its reputation in Cleveland is giving the city some recognition.

“It’s always been a brewery town, they've had a lot of historic breweries here,” said Scott Bass.

Now Forbes is calling Cleveland "One of America’s next big craft beer destinations."

“We are very proud of how much Cleveland has changed,” said Adam Ritterspach with Great Lakes Brewing Company. The brewery was among six local breweries listed in the article. “You can look at Cleveland growing, not just as a place for beer, but food, arts and nature. It’s really cool to see this renaissance that we've been part of.”

According to the Ohio Craft Brewer’s Association (OCBA), in 2020 Ohio ranked 5 th nationwide in beer production.

“I love to think that when people come to Cleveland, they’re coming here because they want great beer,” said Ritterspach.

You can't miss the number of options popping up around town, we found about 20 Cleveland breweries listed on the brewing association's website.

Even at the height of the pandemic, Ohio's 393 craft breweries still generated $880 million dollars according to the OCBA.

“I think craft brewing continues to grow, it’s continuing to attract new drinkers and with that we're continuing to innovate,” said Ritterspach. “We're not just brewing those classic gold styles that we were back in the 30s, we're finding new ways to experiment.”

