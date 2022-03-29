Overnight thunder & rain, foggy Wednesday with temps in 50s

Temperatures remained cold today with highs in the 30s, but to make it worse, it was cloudy and windy with wind chills in the 20s. Those clouds will bring light rain this evening, and rain becomes likely after 11pm. With temps in the mid to upper 30s, this will be cold rain that will be blowing sideways with SE winds gusting over 30 mph. You could hear a few rumbles of thunder overnight. Wednesday warms into the mid 50s, but it is cloudy, foggy and breezy with rain likely. Thundershowers are possible Wednesday night with some heavy rain before changing to a wintry mix. Most of the area will see at least 1" of rain, with some spots getting close to 2" of rain. This could cause some localized flooding.

As colder air moves in Wednesday night, the rain changes to a wintry mix and snow. Milwaukee could see a dusting to 1" of accumulation, and Fond du Lac to Sheboygan could see 1-3" of snow. Central WI still looks to be the bulls eye for snow with 6-11" by Thursday night. The storm leaves us for Friday with sun and low to mid 40s. Saturday has a chance for rain showers and a few snowflakes with highs in the low 40s. Sunday is nicer with more sun and highs in the upper 40s.

TONIGHT : Cloudy, windy and warmer with scattered showers and thundershowers

Low: 37

Wind: SE 15-35 MPH.

WEDNESDAY : Rainy, foggy, windy and mild with some rain likely with some thunder

High: 55

Wind: SE 15-25 mph

THURSDAY : Cloudy and windy with a wintry mix

Snow Accumulation: Less than1"

High: 39

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

FRIDAY : Mostly sunny, breezy and chilly

High: 44

Wind: WNW 10-20 mph

SATURDAY : Mostly cloudy with scattered light rain and a few flurries

High: 46

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY : Partly cloudy and cool

High: 47

Wind: NW 5-10 mph