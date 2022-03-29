Double shooting leaves 1 dead at 9th and Harrison

One man was killed in a double shooting at 9th and Harrison in Milwaukee Monday night, police say.

Milwaukee police said in a statement that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries and was brought to the hospital, where he died.

A 33-year-old Milwaukee man also suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting and was brought to the hospital, where he is expected to survive, MPD said.

Police are trying to find unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

