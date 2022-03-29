ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Cooley Dickinson Hospital ranks high in HEI survey

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
WWLP
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BFbU9_0esr9P0z00

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Cooley Dickinson Hospital earned a top score of 100 in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s national benchmarking survey for the “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” designation.

The Healthcare Equality Index is the nation’s leading benchmarking survey regarding healthcare facilities that promote policies and practices dedicated to the equitable treatment and inclusion of their LGBTQ+ patients, visitors and employees.

Holyoke Public Library held workshop on Irish heritage

Cooley Dickinson is the only hospital in western Massachusetts and one of 14 in the Commonwealth to obtain this title.

Human Right Campaign Foundation data confirms that 906 healthcare facilities participated in the 2022 HEI survey, with 496 earning the “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader” title.

“We are here for all patients no matter who they love, what they believe or where they come from,” says Cooley Dickinson Health Care President and Chief Executive Officer Lynnette M. Watkins, MD, MBA. “The COVID-19 pandemic has shed light on the health inequalities that have existed for decades.

“I am so proud of our teams at Cooley Dickinson who put equitable, inclusive and affirming care at the center of the services we provide here. They are to be commended for doing this critical work every day, and earning this designation from The Human Rights Campaign validates their efforts.”

The Healthcare Equality Index 2022 benchmark tool asked participants about LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices.

Questions were divided into four categories:

  • Foundational Policies and Training in LGBTQ+ Patient-Centered Care
  • LGBTQ+ Patient Services and Support
  • Employee Benefits and Policies
  • Patient and Community Engagement

According to a news release from Cooley Dickinson Health Care, during the past five benchmark surveys conducted by the Healthcare Equality Index, Cooley Dickinson Health Care achieved an overall score of 100.

The HEI 2022 reflects notable progress, including:

  • 93% of participants met the HEI’s training requirements, completing more than 200,000 hours of staff training in LGBTQ+ patient-centered care.
  • 82% of participating facilities earned either the Leader or Top Performer.
  • 99% of HEI participants documented that they include both “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” in their patient non-discrimination policy.
  • 99% of HEI participants documented that they include both “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” in their employment nondiscrimination policy.
  • 81% of HEI participants offer transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits to their employees, up from 75% in 2019, which was the first year this it was required in order to obtain Leader status.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospitals face severe pharmacy technician shortage, surveys show

Pharmacy technicians are in short supply at hospitals and health systems, with nearly 1 in 10 organizations reporting they had lost at least 41 percent of these workers, according to new American Society of Health System Pharmacists surveys released March 15. The society, which has more than 60,000 members, including...
HEALTH SERVICES
WTAJ

Punxsy Area Hospital ranked in top 20 rural hospitals

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Punxsutawney Area Hospital has recently been named a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital, for the fourth consecutive year. In addition to being named a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital, PAH has received an additional distinguished honor for the 2022 year. The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) has […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in Boston

Massachusetts has played a significant role in U.S. history. Four presidents were born in the state, and eight presidents graduated from Harvard. In addition, many noteworthy businesses started in Massachusetts, Dunkin' Donuts, New Balance, Sam Adams, Boston Beer, Fidelity, and many more.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
City
Holyoke, MA
Holyoke, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Holyoke, MA
Sports
Holyoke, MA
Society
City
Northampton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
NECN

Tents Are Gone, But Problems Remain at Mass. and Cass

Despite recent actions by the city, a troubled part of Boston is still struggling. The tents are gone from Mass. and Cass, but the drugs and crime remain — and with the weather getting nice, the concern is growing for some. Groups of people are still gathering months after...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hei#Transgender#Racism#Lgbtq#Holyoke Public Library#Irish#Commonwealth#Mba
NHPR

Massachusetts questioned on listing problem police officers

BOSTON (AP) — While New Hampshire has released the names of police officers with potential credibility issues, Massachusetts officials say they’re not maintaining a similar statewide list. New Hampshire’s attorney general released a statewide list in December. The Telegram & Gazette asked Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
The Groundtruth Project

Job opening: Impact and Evaluation Manager, Report for America

Report for America is a national service program that places emerging journalists into local newsrooms to report on urgent under-covered issues and communities. It is an initiative of The GroundTruth Project, an award winning, independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists. Report for America...
JOBS
WSBS

Beloved Berkshire County Restaurant is Under New Ownership

There's no doubt that as a result of the pandemic quite a few Berkshire County restaurants struggled, some to the point where they had to go out of business. With fewer people going out to eat (particularly in the early days of the pandemic), along with staff members either being cut or leaving their jobs, it was difficult for many Berkshire County restaurants and Berkshire businesses in general, to remain afloat.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

New public health ad campaign features healthcare's biggest names

Some of the biggest leaders in healthcare have teamed up in a new advertising campaign encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, CBS reported March 17. The ads called Oath and Trust are a pair of 60-second spots that will run on social media and TV next week....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Colorado Newsline

High costs, systemic racism plagues health care, Colorado survey finds

Almost half of Coloradans have delayed a recommended medical treatment due to affordability or access issues, according to a new survey assessing attitudes toward health care reform. “Unfortunately, the findings from the survey are not terribly surprising to us in many ways. They are stark and in some ways discouraging, because of how Coloradans feel […] The post High costs, systemic racism plagues health care, Colorado survey finds appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Baker: Employer grant program to bolster Massachusetts hiring, training

(The Center Square) – A new grant program designed to train workers to give them the skills necessary to be hired into the workforce has been launched, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said. The Republican leader announced the HireNow program, which will provide $4,000 in an employee program that is...
POLITICS
The Groundtruth Project

Job opening: Chief People Officer

The GroundTruth Project, Inc. is a non-profit media organization dedicated to supporting emerging journalists to tell stories that matter in under-covered corners of the world including the United States. Their primary goal is to increase understanding of critical global issues through meaningful enterprise journalism that serves the communities where they live. GroundTruth, which launched six years ago, established its flagship national service program known as Report for America in the fall of 2017. The Report for America program currently has 225 reporters posted in 160 local newsrooms across 46 states. GroundTruth also leads global reporting fellowships and has supported a total of more than 300 emerging journalists across more than 50 countries carrying out award-winning reportage, photography, video, and podcasting. On a mission to create a healthy and diverse pipeline of emerging journalistic talent, the organization’s mission is to restore journalism from the ground up by supporting in-depth public service reporting, and to serve as watchdogs in places where no one seems to be watching. They are focused on the craft of journalism and the power of accountability reporting, blended with the realities of the digital age and a spirit of public service. Headquartered at the PBS flagship WGBH in Boston, the 40-person team is building an engaged community around impactful journalism and powerful storytelling by a new generation, by supporting journalists’ careers as fellows, corps members and alumni. At GroundTruth we believe the crisis in journalism has become a crisis for democracy, and we believe trusted reporting that comes from reporters on the ground will be critical to ensuring that democracies represent and serve their citizens.
BOSTON, MA
beckershospitalreview.com

AHA launches health equity roadmap for hospitals

The American Hospital Association has released a health equity roadmap framework for health systems to use, providing customized resources and action plans, according to a March 29 news release. Hospitals using the roadmap can take a health equity transformation assessment and then follow tailored advice based on their current state...
HEALTH SERVICES
WWLP

WWLP

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy