ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An avian virus killed numerous crows that congregated near the federal courthouse in downtown St. Louis, state wildlife authorities tell News 4. Many crows in downtown St. Louis died in February. Lab analysis was released Monday, showing the birds died from Corvid orthoreovirus, which causes damage to internal organs and leads to rapid death. The virus often causes “winter mortality,” when large numbers of crows died when they gather in overcrowded winter roosts.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 15 DAYS AGO