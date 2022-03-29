Bottom line

© Greg Nash

TECHNOLOGY

​Meta Platforms Inc. hired Cypress Advocacy LLC to lobby on bills related to antitrust and competition issues. Brant Imperatore, former senior counsel for the House Financial Services Committee, will work on the account.

The Coalition for App Fairness hired Ridge Policy Group to lobby on a bill aimed at curtailing the power of Apple's and Google’s app stores. Mark Holman, former deputy assistant to the president for homeland security in the George W. Bush administration, will work on the account.

TRADE

​The US-China Business Council hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to lobby on China competitiveness legislation, the tariff exclusion process and outbound investment reviews. Josh Teitelbaum, former deputy assistant Commerce secretary for textiles, consumer goods and materials in the Obama administration, will work on the account.

Container storage company Chunker hired Blank Rome Government Relations LLC to lobby on measures to relieve port congestion. David Jansen, former staff director of the House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee on coast guard and maritime transportation, will work on the account.

INFRASTRUCTURE

​QuickTrip Corp. hired Holland & Knight LLP to lobby on infrastructure policy and implementation. Dimitri ​Karakitsos, former senior counsel for the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

​Americans for Financial Reform hired Cohen & Gresser LLP to lobby on President Biden ’s slate of Federal Reserve nominees. Adam ​Bramwell, former chief of staff to Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), will work on the account.

​ChainAnalysis Inc. hired Cassidy & Associates Inc. to lobby for additional funding to agencies to ensure secure cryptocurrency and detect malicious activity. Russell Thomasson, former chief of staff to Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), will work on the account.