ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Bottom line

By Karl Evers-Hillstrom
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mM63y_0esr84qQ00
© Greg Nash

TECHNOLOGY

​Meta Platforms Inc. hired Cypress Advocacy LLC to lobby on bills related to antitrust and competition issues. Brant Imperatore, former senior counsel for the House Financial Services Committee, will work on the account.

The Coalition for App Fairness hired Ridge Policy Group to lobby on a bill aimed at curtailing the power of Apple's and Google’s app stores. Mark Holman, former deputy assistant to the president for homeland security in the George W. Bush administration, will work on the account.

TRADE

​The US-China Business Council hired Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP to lobby on China competitiveness legislation, the tariff exclusion process and outbound investment reviews. Josh Teitelbaum, former deputy assistant Commerce secretary for textiles, consumer goods and materials in the Obama administration, will work on the account.

Container storage company Chunker hired Blank Rome Government Relations LLC to lobby on measures to relieve port congestion. David Jansen, former staff director of the House Transportation and Infrastructure subcommittee on coast guard and maritime transportation, will work on the account.

INFRASTRUCTURE

​QuickTrip Corp. hired Holland & Knight LLP to lobby on infrastructure policy and implementation. Dimitri ​Karakitsos, former senior counsel for the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

​Americans for Financial Reform hired Cohen & Gresser LLP to lobby on President Biden ’s slate of Federal Reserve nominees. Adam ​Bramwell, former chief of staff to Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.), will work on the account.

​ChainAnalysis Inc. hired Cassidy & Associates Inc. to lobby for additional funding to agencies to ensure secure cryptocurrency and detect malicious activity. Russell Thomasson, former chief of staff to Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), will work on the account.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Hill
The Hill

522K+

Followers

63K+

Posts

395M+

Views

Follow The Hill and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
POLITICO

Biden The Cautious, Pt. 2

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. We tried out something new today and had Nat Sec Daily and West Wing Playbook...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Jansen
Person
John Cornyn
Person
Chris Coons
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: As a retired energy executive, I think Biden is to blame for high gas prices

The piece starts out by asking, “First, are high gas prices Biden’s fault?” Followed by: “The short answer is no.”. The editorial ends up declaring “…the reality is [Biden], and the American consumers, are prisoners to a fickle global oil economy. That’s not political spin; that’s Economics 101.” Speaking of “spin”…
BUSINESS
eenews.net

‘Huge setback’: Biden’s climate plan for finance takes a hit

Joe Manchin has done it again. The senator from West Virginia threw a wrench yesterday into another key element of President Biden’s climate agenda. This time, it’s the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator, a role that entails monitoring emerging risks to the U.S. financial system — climate change among them.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s budget has Manchin written all over it

There’s a lot going on in Washington this week: The White House will release its new budget today. CHUCK SCHUMER and MITT ROMNEY have been negotiating a potential Covid funding deal, and we’re told it could soon materialize. The Jan. 6 committee is set to begin contempt proceedings against DAN SCAVINO and PETER NAVARRO. And the fallout from the GINNI THOMAS texts will be a hot topic for reporters chasing elected officials on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cypress Advocacy Llc#Ridge Policy Group#Commerce#Quicktrip Corp#Holland Knight Llp#Financial Services#Cohen Gresser Llp
MarketWatch

‘Thousands of potential race-related flags’: Biden administration wants to root out racial bias in home appraisals — but research suggests it’s endemic

The Biden administration has laid out a sweeping plan that aims to increase oversight of the real-estate appraisal industry in an effort to reduce the frequency of racially-biased home valuations. Last week, the White House unveiled a far-reaching, 21-step action plan that it described as “the most wide-ranging set of...
REAL ESTATE
rigzone.com

Oil Executives Refuse Democrat Request

Executives from some of the largest oil companies in the U.S. have refused a request by House Democrats. — Executives from some of the nation’s largest oil companies have refused a request by House Democrats to testify on sky-rocketing gasoline prices. The chief executive officers of EOG Resources...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
TheStreet

BlackRock President, 65, Issues Warning to 'Entitled' Youngsters

Throughout the years, it seems, older generations have criticized younger ones for being soft. Whether it’s baby boomers or Millennials, many of their elders think they haven’t measured up in terms of dealing with life and its setbacks. BlackRock President Rob Kapito, 65, expressed similar sentiment in a...
BUSINESS
The Hill

The Hill

522K+
Followers
63K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy