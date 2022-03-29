Freddy Awards 2022: Whitehall rehearses ‘Godspell’ (PHOTOS)

Ariana DeBose is rightfully earning accolades for her performance in West Side Story. Since she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 2022 Academy Awards and also became the first Afro-Latina, openly queer woman of color to win a SAG Award, the attention has been also on her personal life. Fans might recognize Ariana DeBose’s girlfriend, Sue Makkoo, from their red carpet appearances. They even celebrated DeBose’s big night at the Vanity Fair party together, looking absolutely besotted! Fans can’t get enough of their relationship and want to know more about the lady DeBose is dating. So we reveal more about who Sue Makkoo is.

