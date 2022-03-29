ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Prince Philip memorial: A timeline of his life from 1921 to 2021

By Independent Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S85sO_0esr7d4B00

The Queen and other senior members of the royal family will be among those in attendance at Prince Philip ’s memorial service on Tuesday.

The service, which is taking place at Westminster Abbey in London on 29 March, comes almost a year after the Duke of Edinburgh died on 9 April last year, aged 99.

In a statement ahead of the ceremony, Buckingham Palace said the memorial will give thanks to the duke’s dedication to his family and “legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting environmental stewardship and conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces”.

Prince Philip, who would have celebrated his 100th birthday in June last year, officially retired from public duties in 2017.

Here, The Independent looks back on his life from his birth on a Greek island to his position as a senior member of the royal household.

10 June 1921

Prince Philip is born in Corfu, on the dining room table of the Villa Mon Repos. He is the son of HRH Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, the nephew of King Constantine I of Greece and a great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria.

5 Dec 1922

When King Constantine I is forced to abdicate, the family flees to Paris in a royal navy ship, with the infant Philip carried in an orange box. The family settles in the suburb of St Cloud.

1928

Prince Philip attends Cheam School in Surrey, living with his grandmother, the Princess Victoria, at Kensington Palace and with his uncle George Mountbatten in Berkshire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hg5CW_0esr7d4B00

1930

Prince Andrew and Princess Alice’s marriage breaks up. Alice is sent to an asylum, suffering from schizophrenia.

1934

Philip enrols at the Scottish school, Gordonstoun. He meets the future Queen Elizabeth II for the first time at the wedding of one of his cousins to the Duke of Kent.

18 April 1939

Philip starts at the Royal Naval College at Dartmouth, where he will go on to be named “best cadet”.

July 1939

On the eve of war, Philip and Princess Elizabeth meet again at Dartmouth during a royal family visit. Philip is asked by his uncle, Lord Mountbatten, to play escort to the future Queen, and a romance blossoms.

1 January 1940

With Britain at war, Philip joins the royal navy, serving as a midshipman on HMS Ramillies , posted to the Indian Ocean.

1941

Philip, a Greek prince, sees action in the Battle of Crete.

1942

Philip is promoted to first lieutenant, second in command of the warship HMS Wallace , at just 21 years old.

3 December 1944

His father Prince Andrew dies, almost penniless, in Monte Carlo.

August 1946

With the war over, Elizabeth and Philip become secretly engaged, the King withholding his formal approval until Elizabeth’s 21st birthday.

Feb 1947

Philip renounces his Greek and Danish royal titles and becomes a naturalised Briton, changing his surname from Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg to Mountbatten, adopted from his mother’s side of the family.

9 July 1947

The engagement of Philip and Elizabeth is announced.

20 November 1947

Philip and Elizabeth are married at Westminster Abbey. The King titles Philip the Duke of Edinburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WVLHW_0esr7d4B00

14 November 1948

Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is born. Philip plays squash with his equerry during the labour and brings Elizabeth champagne and carnations when it is all over.

15 August 1950

Princess Anne is born.

July 1951

Philip goes on indefinite leave from the navy due to the King’s declining health.

6th Feb 1952

Philip is woken in the night while in Kenya to be told that King George VI has died at Sandringham. He wakes his wife to tell her the news. Elizabeth, 25, succeeds her father to the throne.

2 June 1953

Coronation of Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey.

31 December 1956

Philip launches the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme to encourage outdoor activities for young people.

1957

Philip is made a prince of the United Kingdom by the Queen.

19 February 1960

Prince Andrew is born.

10 March 1964

Prince Edward is born.

5 December 1969

Philip’s mother, Alice, dies, aged 84, having spent her final years living at Buckingham Palace.

27 September 1980

Philip, still a keen sportsman in spite of his age, is part of the British team which wins the four-in-hand carriage driving world championships at Windsor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4exHk5_0esr7d4B00

29 July 1981

Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer at St Paul’s Cathedral.

9 Dec 1992

Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales announce their separation.

28 August 1996

Diana and Charles divorce.

31 August 1997

The Princess of Wales is killed in a car accident in Paris.

5 September 1997

Prince Philip accompanies the Queen speaking to the crowds outside Buckingham Palace and views Diana’s coffin at St James’s Palace, following criticism of the royal family’s response to the death.

10 June 2001

Philip celebrates his 80th birthday.

2002

Letters between Prince Philip and the late Princess Diana are published.

10 April 2005

Prince Charles marries Camilla Parker Bowles at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Queen and Prince Philip are not in attendance, but do attend the church blessing afterwards.

3 June 2006

A newspaper reports that Philip is revered as a god by 400 tribes people in the South Pacific. The Yaohnanen people on the Vanuatu island of Tanna treasure signed portraits of the prince and had sent him a traditional pig-slaying club, with which he duly posed for a photograph.

5 April 2008

Philip, aged 86, spends almost a week in King Edward VII hospital being treated for a chest infection.

29 April 2011

Wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

11 June 2011

Prince Philip turns 90. The Queen bestows the title of Lord High Admiral on her husband to mark the occasion.

23 December 2011

Philip is taken to hospital suffering chest pains. Doctors diagnose a blocked artery and he has a stent fitted. He misses the Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

1 January 2012

The Prince defies doctors’ orders that he rest and leads the royal family to a New Year’s Day church service, cheered on by wellwishers.

4 June 2012

Philip misses a concert at Buckingham Palace during the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations after being taken to hospital with a bladder infection.

15 August 2012

Philip is taken to hospital again when the bladder infection recurs.

June 2013

Philip undergoes exploratory surgery on his abdomen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1netIh_0esr7d4B00

13 December 2016

The duke becomes the longest-lived male descendant of Queen Victoria, surpassing Count Carl Johan Bernadotte of Wisborg, who had lived to be 95 years, six months and five days old.

2017

Philip retires from official public duty at the age of 96.

17 January 2019

The Duke is involved in a car crash near the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. His car flips over as he pulls out of a driveway and collides with another car. He later apologises to the driver and says he had not seen her because of bright sunshine.

December 2019

He spends four nights at King Edward VII’s Hospital, where he is treated for a “pre-existing condition” and later discharged on Christmas Eve.

10 June 2020

The Queen and Duke release a photograph to mark his birthday. It is the first time he has been seen publicly since leaving hospital six months earlier.

August 2020

Philip appears in a photo montage of veterans who served in the Far East during the Second World War for VJ Day.

December 2020

Buckingham Palace announces that the normal Sandringham Christmas will not be going ahead due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the Queen and Philip will stay at Windsor.

9 January 2021

Philip and the Queen both receive their first coronavirus vaccine at Windsor Castle, administered by the royal household doctor.

February 2021

The duke is admitted to hospital as a “precautionary measure” on the advice of his medical team.

9 April 2021

Prince Philip dies at Windsor Castle at midday.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

572K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles 'Already King In Everything' Amid Monarch's Health Issues? Her Majesty Reportedly Not Attending A Memorial Service For Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth's health is reportedly in crisis and the senior royals have stepped up. Queen Elizabeth has been raising concerns over her health in the past few months. The mother of Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and Prince Andrew shocked everyone when she spent a night in a hospital in October to undergo a series of tests.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
Person
St Paul
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Will Not Return to the U.K. for Prince Philip Event After Queen Elizabeth II Misses Commonwealth Day Service

Royal retreat? Prince Harry will not return to the U.K. for an upcoming event in honor of his late grandfather Prince Philip. The news came as Queen Elizabeth II decided to skip the approaching Commonwealth Day Service following her COVID-19 battle. A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, March 11, that […]
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Reportedly Received An Ultimatum From Prince Philip? Duke Of Edinburgh Wanted Son To Wed Princess Diana

Prince Philip reportedly gave Prince Charles an ultimatum to wed Princess Diana. Prince Philip used to be very fond of Princess Diana. In fact, the Duke of Edinburgh continued to favor the Princess of Wales over Camilla Parker Bowles even after Prince William and Prince Harry’s parents separated. And Prince Philip’s fondness for Princess Diana became evident early on.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton's discreet curtsy to the Queen you didn't notice - watch

The Duchess of Cambridge was among the royal women who were seen curtsying to the Queen at Prince Philip's memorial service on Tuesday. Kate, who was sat with Prince William and their two elder children, showed her respect for the monarch as she subtly bobbed down into a low curtsy, when she saw the Queen walk arm-in-arm with Prince Andrew inside Westminster Abbey.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip in first public outing in 5 months

Queen Elizabeth II has made her first public outing in five months in order to pay tribute to the man she was married to for 73 years. The British monarch and other members of her family gathered together Tuesday at London’s Westminster Abbey for a memorial service in honor of Prince Philip, who died nearly one year ago, on April 9, 2021, at age 99.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#The Armed Forces#Greek#The Villa Mon Repos#Cheam School
HollywoodLife

Prince George, 8, & Princess Charlotte, 6, Look So Grown Up At Prince Philip’s Service: Photos

Prince William and Kate Middleton brought their two eldest children to a memorial service for Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey. Several members of the Royal Family attended a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II‘s late husband, Prince Philip, on Tuesday, March 29. Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6, were at Westminster Abbey to honor their great-grandfather, who passed away at the age of 99 in April 2021. The royal siblings were pictured arriving at the event with their parents, Prince William, 39, and Kate Middleton, 40. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, son Prince Louis, 3, is too young to attend the service.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Criticized For Skipping Prince Philip's Memorial But Attending Invictus Games In Netherlands

Prince Harry raised eyebrows after confirming that he would not attend Prince Philip's funeral. Prince Harry confirmed that he would not be returning to the United Kingdom this month, suggesting that he would not attend his grandfather Prince Philip's memorial service on March 29. However, several were not pleased with the announcement, with some slamming him for missing a family event but not the scheduled Invictus Games.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

How Buckingham Palace is planning for Prince Charles to become king

Queen Elizabeth has spent most of her 70-year reign at Buckingham Palace, “living above the shop,” as royal watchers like to say. But it was revealed this week by the Sunday Times that the 95-year-old monarch has moved out and has no plans to ever return. And on Friday, it was confirmed that the queen will not attend Monday’s Commonwealth Service — something near and dear to her heart — over, reportedly, concerns about her mobility. A statement said she had asked her oldest son and heir, Prince Charles, to represent her at the service at Westminster Abbey, adding: “The Queen will...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Getting the Queen to Prince Philip's memorial will be 'very tightly managed behind the scenes' but there won't be any public 'drama or grand gestures', royal editor reveals - amid reports the monarch 'hopes' to attend

The Queen's attendance at The Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service will happen without 'drama or grand gestures', but will be very 'tightly managed' behind the scenes, royal sources have claimed. Prince Philip's memorial service will take place at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday and will serve as a reminder of his...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Queen hosts two virtual audiences today and 'hopes to attend' Prince Philip memorial next week: Palace reveals details about Westminster Abbey service attended by royals and 500 guests on Tuesday

The Queen held a virtual audience today and hopes to attend a thanksgiving service to remember her late husband Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey next Tuesday despite her recent health issues, a Buckingham Palace source revealed today. Elizabeth II - currently in residence at Windsor Castle - appeared via a...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry DID feature in Prince Philip's memorial but only in archive footage shown by the BBC - as Prince Philip's ex-protection officer brands his absence amid a security row and family tensions 'pathetic'

Prince Harry has been criticisied for missing his grandfather's memorial service today, amid a row over security and strained relations with his relatives. But despite the family tensions, the Duke of Sussex was included in today's commemorations, after archive footage of Harry speaking about his late grandather was used as part of the BBC's coverage of the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial.
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

The Queen is expected to attend Prince Philip’s Westminster Abbey memorial service

9 April will mark a year since the passing of the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died last spring aged 99. Ahead of the anniversary, the Royal Family will gather en masse next week to remember the life of its late patriarch at a Service of Thanksgiving. The occasion is particularly poignant as at his funeral last year, due to coronavirus restrictions, there were only 30 mourners in attendance, with many of his family members, friends and colleagues from the charities of which he was a patron unable to attend. Now, they can gather for the first time to celebrate his life, sharing memories together and paying respect to his decades-long service as the Queen’s Consort.
U.K.
BBC

As it happened: Queen joins royals for Prince Philip's memorial service

Thanks for joining us today. We're drawing our coverage of the thanksgiving service to a close now. Updates were brought to you by Emily McGarvey, Mariam Issimdar, Emily Ford and Claire Heald. Watch: Royals at Westminster for service. Video content. Video caption: Service of remembrance to honour Prince PhilipService of...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy