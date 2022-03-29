ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Roman Abramovich seen at Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey amid poisoning fears

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Roman Abramovich has been pictured attending peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey , one day after it was revealed he suffered "symptoms of a suspected poisoning" at a previous meeting.

The billionaire oligarch, owner of Chelsea FC, developed red eyes, constant and painful tearing and peeling skin on his face and hands earlier this month.

Mr Abramovich has since recovered and was seen sat next to a spokesman for Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the president of Turkey led high-level talks on Tuesday (29 March).

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

The Independent
The Independent

572K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Abramovich
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Poisoning#Chelsea Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia's Putin sees 'positive shifts' in talks with Ukraine

March 11 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday some progress had been made in Moscow's talks with Ukraine, while the Kremlin said the conflict would end when the West took action to address Moscow concerns. At a Kremlin meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Putin said Western...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
International Business Times

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Tells Russia To Hold Peace Talks Or Suffer For Generations

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Saturday for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow to stop its invasion of Ukraine, saying it would otherwise take Russia "several generations" to recover from its losses in the war. Since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the assault on Feb. 24, Russian forces have taken heavy...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

572K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy