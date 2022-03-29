Roman Abramovich seen at Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Turkey amid poisoning fears

Roman Abramovich has been pictured attending peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Turkey , one day after it was revealed he suffered "symptoms of a suspected poisoning" at a previous meeting.

The billionaire oligarch, owner of Chelsea FC, developed red eyes, constant and painful tearing and peeling skin on his face and hands earlier this month.

Mr Abramovich has since recovered and was seen sat next to a spokesman for Recep Tayyip Erdogan as the president of Turkey led high-level talks on Tuesday (29 March).

