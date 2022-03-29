ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Kremlin dismisses Abramovich poisoning claims as part of ‘information war’

By Rory Sullivan
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsQgu_0esr7RQL00

The Kremlin has rejected the allegation Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and several Ukrainians were poisoned in Kyiv during recent peace talks, saying the claim was part of the “information war”.

The day after the suspected poisoning was first reported by the Wall Street Journal and the investigative website Bellingcat, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed it as untrue.

Moscow’s denial follows the suggestion that the Russian billionaire and Ukraine peace negotiators showed symptoms consistent with poisoning, including red eyes and constant peeling skin on their hands and faces after attending talks in the Ukrainian capital in early March.

It is understood that Mr Abramovich also suffered temporary blindness for several hours, before making a quick recovery.

Like their Russian counterparts, senior Ukrainian officials have said the rumours have no basis in fact. Ihor Zhovkva, the deputy head of the president Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, told the BBC a member of the Ukrainian delegation had said “the story was false”.

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak and Rustem Umerov, another member of the negotiating team, took the same position, with the latter urging people not to trust “unverified information”.

On Monday, the US also dismissed the claim, saying Mr Abramovich and the others were not poisoned. “The intelligence highly suggests this was environmental,” an unnamed official told Reuters .

However, Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba warned delegates from his country to be vigilant at Tuesday’s peace talks in Turkey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2du5j5_0esr7RQL00

“I advise anyone going through negotiations with the Russian Federation not to eat or drink anything, and preferably avoid touching any surface,” he told the Ykpaiha 24 news channel.

The formal peace talks are the first to be held in several weeks.

“Intensive consultations are underway right now on some important issues, the most important of which is agreement on international security guarantees for Ukraine, because with this agreement we will be able to end the war as Ukraine needs,” one of Mr Zelensky’s aides said.

“The second issue is a ceasefire to solve all the humanitarian problems that have accumulated,” they added.

The Kremlin confirmed that Mr Abramovich was attending Tuesday’s discussions between Russia and Ukraine in an unofficial capacity.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

573K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Robb Report

Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovich’s Two Superyachts Are Sailing Towards Each Other in the Mediterranean

Click here to read the full article. Russian oligarch and billionaire Roman Abramovich is on the move—and so are his superyachts. After being slapped with sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the billionaire was last seen on March 14 at an airport in Israel, where he has dual citizenship, according to Reuters. Abramovich, who is currently worth an estimated $7.1 billion, according to Forbes, appears to be moving his yachts to safer waters. His 533-foot superyacht Eclipse, normally anchored year-round in the Caribbean, has been sailing east towards the Mediterranean since February 21, according to global ship tracking platform MarineTraffic. As...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
AOL Corp

Zelensky: 'The end of the world has arrived'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
POLITICS
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kremlin#Ukraine#Poisoning#War#Russian#Ukrainians#The Wall Street Journal#Bellingcat#Reuters
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
Reuters

Putin vows Russia will prevail in Ukraine but glitch hinders TV

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion of Ukraine before a packed soccer stadium on Friday but coverage of his speech on state television was unexpectedly interrupted by what the Kremlin said was a technical problem with a server. Speaking on a stage at the...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Russian oligarch has world’s largest sailing yacht worth £450m seized after put on sanctions list with Roman Abramovich

A RUSSIAN oligarch who owns the world’s largest sailing yacht has had his £450million boat seized after he was put on a sanctions list with Roman Abramovich. Italian police have seized the vessel owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko after the businessman was placed on an EU sanctions list following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
EUROPE
The Independent

The Independent

573K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy