Looking to get away? Win a 3-night vacation as part of Wildwoods’ new 2022 tourism campaign

The Wildwoods is launching a new 2022 tourism campaign that will give away two 4-day, 3-night vacation getaways for a family of four.

It’s called the 'Win A Family Vacation in the Wildwoods!' online contest.

The giveaway features two drawings. The lucky winners will be notified on May 27, 2022 for the Spring drawing and on Oct. 28, 2022 for the May drawing -- giving visitors two chances to win.

Each winner will receive four amusement passes, waterpark passes, meals, entertainment, and other attractions.

