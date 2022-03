SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former member of the Shreveport City Council has died. Not only was Ron Webb a city councilman, but he was also Caddo Parish commissioner. He was elected to the Caddo Parish Commission in 1995 and served District 11. In 2006, Webb became a councilperson for District E. He served with the city council from 2006 to 2014.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 15 DAYS AGO