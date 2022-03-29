ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office warns of potential for fuel siphoning thieves

By Nicolette Perdomo
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZN39_0esr5flD00

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is warning of thieves targeting fuel and siphoning it directly from vehicles. CCSO said it has not happened here but wants people to be aware.

Here are a few tips to help keep your vehicle in motion:

  • Always park in well-lit locations
  • Park in your garage when possible.
  • Avoid parking in public places for extended periods of time.
  • If you park in a driveway, park as close to your house as possible, ideally in a well-lit area.
  • Position your vehicle so the fuel door is seen from a main road.
  • Consider installing a locking gas cap, even if your fuel door locks.
  • Avoid parking on the side of the road providing easy access to thieves
  • Remember to call 911 if you see suspicious behavior, such as someone putting a siphon into a gas tank or acting strangely around parked cars.

It can be tough to determine if your gas has been siphoned.

However, drivers should pay close attention to the fuel levels in their vehicles before and after driving.

If you do have a locking gas cap, there might be scratches or damage on it where thieves attempted to access your gas.

Some signs you may have been a victim of fuel theft:

  1. Odor of gas or diesel near your vehicle
  2. Fuel puddled underneath your vehicle
  3. Fuel gauge is noticeably lower
  4. Vehicle fails to start

CCSO encourages people to pay close attention and to report any suspicious activity to CCSO at 941-639-0013 or 911 in an emergency.

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County Sheriff seeking info on missing Punta Gorda teen

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - 16-year-old Ella Musselman left her residence on Cape Horn Blvd in Punta Gorda around 11:30 p.m. Monday evening. Ella is described as a white female with blonde hair and green eyes who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and approximately 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing glasses, a white shirt, possibly pajama pants, and white shoes.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Charlotte County, FL
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte#Vehicles#Thieves#Fuel Gauge#Siphon#Ccso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WFLA

Mother accused of using heroin while giving birth, killing newborn

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The woman accused of shooting heroin while giving birth, killing her newborn, was granted a bond during her first court appearance. Amanda Malpas, 34, was arrested on Thursday and charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death. On Friday, she faced a judge and was granted a $75,000 bond. […]
MOBILE, AL
WFLA

1 killed at senior living complex in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — One person was killed Saturday evening at a senior living center in Pinellas County, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue. Authorities said a fire broke out at Noble Senior living around 9 p.m. The two-story building is an assisted living center located in Lealman, Pinellas County. Firefighters arrived and found […]
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy