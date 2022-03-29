Today in sports history: March 29

Coach K isn’t looking to give out any bulletin board material ahead of the UNC-Saint Peter’s Elite 8 matchup. During Wendell Moore Jr.’s livestream, the junior forward was coached up by Mike Krzyzewski on how to answer questions from the media. “They’re going to ask you right...
A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
The greatest rivalry in all of college basketball will be featured in the Final Four. The Duke Blue Devils will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the last tournament for Mike Krzyzewski on Saturday night. It couldn’t have played out better than this. North Carolina spoiled Krzyzewski’s last...
NEW ORLEANS — Grant Hill, a two-time national champion with Duke and NBA Hall of Famer, called the Final Four matchup between Duke and North Carolina a "fitting" conclusion to Coach K's final season. Despite the rich history between the two programs, they've never met in the NCAA Tournament,...
Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams spoke about Huber Davis making it to the Final Four in his first season. Last season, Roy Williams retired after a 33-year coaching career in which 18 seasons were spent as the sideline boss for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Hubert Davis, an assistant coach under Williams, was hired as his successor. Now, Davis, and the Tar Heels are headed to the Final Four.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A lifetime of football all led up to Tuesday morning. A group of former East Carolina players took the field for ECU’s pro day. A dozen former Pirates ran through drills before NFL scouts with their football aspirations on the line. It was also a proud day for Pirates head coach […]
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — America’s favorite underdog, Saint Peter’s, shouldn’t feel all that bad. North Carolina has crushed lots of dreams over the decades. The Tar Heels ended all hope of a March Madness miracle in the early going Sunday, getting 20 points and 22 rebounds from Armando Bacot in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter's.
FOREST—Ferrum College junior righthander Lyndsey Sears has been selected Pitcher of the Week in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC). At 4-0 in league play, the Panthers are in first place in the ODAC standings. Sears, who hails from Forest City, N.C., tossed a complete-game victory...
The college basketball investigations continue; this time involving University of Albany head basketball coach Dwayne Killings. Per basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, “There has been an ongoing investigation into an incident involving Albany head coach Dwayne Killings and a player back in November.” Noting, “Killings has been away from the team the last few weeks on leave.”
The Duke Blue Devils will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four on Saturday. Remarkably, this is the first time that the sport’s biggest rivals will square off in the NCAA Tournament. But if you ask Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski about it, he’ll tell you that isn’t what he is focused on.
