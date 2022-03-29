Today in sports history: March 29

Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams spoke about Huber Davis making it to the Final Four in his first season. Last season, Roy Williams retired after a 33-year coaching career in which 18 seasons were spent as the sideline boss for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Hubert Davis, an assistant coach under Williams, was hired as his successor. Now, Davis, and the Tar Heels are headed to the Final Four.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO