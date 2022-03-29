ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Good Morning Gators: New offer out at quarterback; Florida holds Pro Day

By Zach Abolverdi about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECpT7_0esr4jKK00
(Birm/Lettermen Row)

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes, and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.

Florida coach Billy Napier sent out a new scholarship offer Monday at the quarterback position.

Four-star recruit Eli Holstein is the latest signal caller to be offered the Gators in the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Holstein is ranked No. 101 nationally in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He received the news from UF offensive coordinator and Louisiana native Rob Sale, who grew up three hours from Holstein’s hometown of Zachary and serves as his primary recruiter.

Napier is also heavily involved in Holstein’s recruitment, according to On3 national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman.

“Billy Napier has taken an active role courting Holstein, who he knows from his time as Louisiana’s head coach over the years,” Spiegelman wrote in his March 18 update on Holstein.

Holstein was named the Louisiana Sportswriters Class 5A Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year in the state after throwing for more than 3,200 yards and 30 touchdowns with 500-plus rushing yards and 14 more scores.

Holstein committed to Texas A&M last June but backed off his pledge March 18, announcing the move on Twitter. This came two weeks after he attended Alabama’s junior day.

Holstein holds offers from more than 20 schools, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State. The Crimson Tide are trending for him after he visited Tuscaloosa twice this month, including last Saturday.

Holstein is the sixth 2023 quarterback to receive an offer from Napier, along with Arch Manning, Christopher Vizzina, Dylan Lonergan, Dante Moore and Nico Iamaleava, who has since committed to Tennessee.

Moore, a five-star prospect and the No. 4 quarterback in the On3 Consensus, visited Florida on March 18 and told Gators Online he “loved it.”

Lonergan took a trip to UF this past Saturday and the Gators improved their standing with the top-100 recruit, who named them among his top teams.

In other Florida football news

UF recruiting roundup

Gators sports roundup

Let’s keep talking

Want to keep the conversation going? Head over to our Florida message board, Swamp Talk. Gators Online is running a spring camp promo. Sign up here and join the discussion for just $10, which will cover the next four months.

Gators Twitter updates

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Vanderbilt loses former four-star recruit to NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Vanderbilt Commodores guard Shane Dezonie has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Dezonie just finished up his true freshman year on campus, and he made an impact for Vanderbilt — though he was slated for an increase in playing time next season with the presumed departure of Scotty Pippen Jr. (Pippen has not yet declared for the NBA Draft, but the expectation is that he will), he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in pursuit of a new home.
WOLFEBORO, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DL from Georgia shows favor for Dan Lanning and the Ducks

Not only did the Oregon Ducks get a dynamic up-and-coming head coach when hiring Dan Lanning from the Georgia Bulldogs this last offseason, but they also got one of the best recruiters in the south to bring his talents to the pacific northwest. Lanning’s overhaul of the Oregon staff and decision to fill out the ranks with elite recruiters has paid dividends so far, especially when it comes to players from SEC country. It seems that now more than ever, the Ducks are making the cut for a number of highly-rated players from states like Georgia, Alabama, and Florida, all of...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
actionnews5.com

Missing former Tigers football player found

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The former Memphis Tigers football player who was reported missing Tuesday was found in the hospital after a car crash in Georgia according to his family. Jeremy Boyland Jr.’s mother reported him missing to Memphis Police Tuesday morning. According to the police report, she last saw...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Img Academy#The University Of Florida#American Football#College Football#Texas A M
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'We had no red flags': Parents of Katie Meyer, 22, speak about Stanford soccer star's death

STANFORD, Calif — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer's death has been ruled a suicide. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office confirmed the cause of death Friday. “The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”
STANFORD, CA
Popculture

Former Georgia Bulldogs Football Player Arrested in Connection to 2021 Murder Case

Akhil Crumpton, a former football player from the University of Georgia, was arrested Wednesday in connection to a 2021 murder. According to ESPN, a 23-year-old gas station clerk named Elijah Wood was shot and killed on March 19, 2021, by an armed assailant who was dressed in all black with most of his head concealed by sunglasses, a hood and a face mask. Wood's murder led to a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Duke vs. UNC Final Four

With UNC putting the finishing touches on Saint Peter’s moments ago, it became official. Duke and North Carolina will meet in the Final Four. For as many classic matchups as these two rivals have had over the years, they have never met in the NCAA Tournament. That will change Saturday night in New Orleans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal’s Son, Shareef, Enters Transfer Portal

With one year of college basketball eligibility remaining, LSU forward Shareef O’Neal – son of LSU legend Shaquille O’Neal – is taking his talents elsewhere. According to Stadium college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, O’Neal is entering the transfer portal. His final game with the Tigers was a five minute cameo in their NCAA Tournament loss to Iowa State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Auburn football fans react to ridiculous NCAA infractions take

News broke yesterday that the Memphis men’s basketball team could be facing four Level I NCAA violations and two Level II NCAA violations following an 18-month investigation into the program, and despite this news having nothing to do with Auburn football, basketball, or any other program, the Tigers are still being brought into the conversation.
AUBURN, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida cracks top 5 for nation's No. 3 cornerback prospect

Two days after calling the Florida Gators the leader in his recruitment, five-star defensive back Tony Mitchell officially narrowed his options to five schools on Monday. Alabama, Georgia, Oregon and Texas A&M are the other finalists. He’s expected to take official visits over the summer, but there’s no set timeline for his commitment. Mitchell has said that he’ll decide when things feel right to him.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Georgia football sees adversity smack them in the mouth

There were so many injuries during the 2021 season for Georgia football that it forced younger guys to step up, and that fate ultimately helped the Dawgs win a national championship. The 2022 squad faces similar adversity, with injuries occurring at multiple positions. Some players are recovering from surgery in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy