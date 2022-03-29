Good Morning Gators: New offer out at quarterback; Florida holds Pro Day

(Birm/Lettermen Row)

Florida coach Billy Napier sent out a new scholarship offer Monday at the quarterback position.

Four-star recruit Eli Holstein is the latest signal caller to be offered the Gators in the Class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Holstein is ranked No. 101 nationally in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He received the news from UF offensive coordinator and Louisiana native Rob Sale, who grew up three hours from Holstein’s hometown of Zachary and serves as his primary recruiter.

Napier is also heavily involved in Holstein’s recruitment, according to On3 national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman.

“Billy Napier has taken an active role courting Holstein, who he knows from his time as Louisiana’s head coach over the years,” Spiegelman wrote in his March 18 update on Holstein.

Holstein was named the Louisiana Sportswriters Class 5A Player of the Year and MaxPreps Player of the Year in the state after throwing for more than 3,200 yards and 30 touchdowns with 500-plus rushing yards and 14 more scores.

Holstein committed to Texas A&M last June but backed off his pledge March 18, announcing the move on Twitter. This came two weeks after he attended Alabama’s junior day.

Holstein holds offers from more than 20 schools, including Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Ohio State. The Crimson Tide are trending for him after he visited Tuscaloosa twice this month, including last Saturday.

Holstein is the sixth 2023 quarterback to receive an offer from Napier, along with Arch Manning, Christopher Vizzina, Dylan Lonergan, Dante Moore and Nico Iamaleava, who has since committed to Tennessee.

Moore, a five-star prospect and the No. 4 quarterback in the On3 Consensus, visited Florida on March 18 and told Gators Online he “loved it.”

Lonergan took a trip to UF this past Saturday and the Gators improved their standing with the top-100 recruit, who named them among his top teams.

The Gators baseball team dropped in the latest top-25 poll Monday after its series loss to LSU at Florida Ballpark.

Three takeaways from Florida softball's series loss over the weekend, which also came at home against Tennessee.

