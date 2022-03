ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A strong storm system heading for north Georgia will bring heavy downpours with severe storms possible. The morning commute will not be affected by the weather, but we have a First Alert for thunderstorms during midday in Atlanta. The first round of storms will move from west to east across the area from mid to late morning through mid-afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms, some of which could also be severe, are possible in the late afternoon and evening.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO