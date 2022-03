House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said that he will speak to North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn about his comments that he’s been invited to orgies in Washington, DC and that he has seen people do cocaine. The expected reprimand comes following expressions of frustration from Republicans at Mr Cawthorn’s comments. The 26-year-old freshman congressman recently got into hot water for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a “thug” and his government “corrupt” and “evil”. Mr Cawthorn went on to claim that Ukraine was spreading misinformation in an effort to pull the US into the conflict. Arkansas Republican Representative...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO