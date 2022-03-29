Four-star receiver Justin Brown recaps Penn State visit, outlines next steps in recruitment

Penn State headed into the first weekend of spring football practices with their eyes on a pretty notable recruiting weekend. And the weekend got off on the right foot with the news that the Nittany Lions were in the top five for in-state four-star defensive lineman Jameial Lyons. Lyons unveiled his top five on Friday with a post on his Twitter account. As many expected would be the case, Penn State was included in the top five. Early recruiting projections predict Lyons will eventually give his commitment to Penn State (On3 Sports gives Penn State a 98.6% chance of securing the...

