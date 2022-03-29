ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarlet Sunrise: Ohio State hires former walk-on linebacker as NIL director

By Spencer Holbrook about 6 hours
Ohio State has hired a director of name, image and likeness. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Ohio State hires former walk-on linebacker as NIL director

The athletic department has hired former Buckeyes walk-on linebacker Logan Hittle as its new Director of Name, Image and Likeness. Hittle announced the move on his social media Monday night.

Hittle was previously the Assistant Director of Student Athlete Development before accepting this new role.

“Grateful for this opportunity, and the chance to learn from our elite leadership & administration,” Hittle said in a Tweet. “Excited to continue to build off the foundation we’ve created over the last 8 months, and provide our [student athletes] with endless education & opportunities in this space.”

Ohio State has been ahead of the curve with NIL so far in the new age of college athletics. The athletic department introduced a designated team of staff members, called the Edge Team — headed by Senior Associate Athletic Director of Sports Administration and Student-Athlete Development Carey Hoyt — to work with area businesses and companies, helping connect them to Ohio State athletes during the winter.

And now, the Buckeyes are taking another big step forward, adding a new director of name, image and likeness, somebody who knows what being an Ohio State athlete comes with. Logan Hittle has taken the job.

New Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters

The Ohio State graduate joined Lettermen Live at Roosters for the first time on Monday afternoon, covering a broad range of topics about his career, the journey to the next level, the future of the offensive line — and much more with the regular panel for the weekly fun, casual conversation.

Former Buckeyes Bobby Carpenter and Justin Zwick were joined as always by Lettermen Row reporters Austin Ward and Jeremy Birmingham for the free-wheeling discussion as the program hits the one-third mark of spring camp. There will be plenty more coverage about Ohio State coming their week with three more practices on deck, and Munford was able to evaluate some of the work done there with his own unique insight.

Among the other topics discussed at Roosters for Lettermen Live:

  • How Thayer Munford and the Buckeyes performed at Pro Day, and what the NFL Draft interview process is really like.
  • The next wave of Ohio State offensive linemen and how the unit will look next season with a new position coach in Justin Frye.
  • Appetizer Tuesday, which this week will feature cheesy-bacon fries for just $2.

Tanner McCalister loses black stripe for Buckeyes

Experience was arguably the single biggest selling point for Tanner McCalister. He’s wasted no time at Ohio State showing just how much his veteran presence and athleticism can bring to a revamped defense.

The transfer-portal addition from Oklahoma State only needed five spring practices to demonstrate his worth to his new teammates and coaches, quickly becoming the first member of the Buckeyes to shed his black stripe during camp so far.

The Buckeyes already saw strong hints of what he can do during winter workouts, and McCalister has backed that up in several ways once camp started. A key cog in the Knowles system at Oklahoma State, McCalister brings obvious familiarity with the responsibilities at nickel and proven production as a tackler at the Power Five level. But beyond his ability to play and help teach the defense, McCalister’s work ethic and personality has also rubbed off in a hurry on the Buckeyes as he has worked to fit in off the field as well.

Sports
