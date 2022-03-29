The Survival Psalms of Soul Glo

When Atlanta emerged in the fall of 2016, it made an immediate dent in the cultural stratosphere in a way very few shows can ever hope to achieve. The brainchild of polymath comedian, musician, and writer Donald Glover along with his creative team, Atlanta was a perfect storm: a Southern Gothic drama, a hyperspecific regional portrait of the current capital of hip-hop, a vision of Twin Peaks–ian offbeat humor about the Black experience, and maybe most importantly, a brilliantly casted and unquestionably hip version of the American sitcom. The series premiered with two episodes, which helped to properly contextualize the kind of show it wanted to be: There was an introductory pilot establishing the people and place involved, and then an outlandish second episode that took a strange, sometimes horrific, sometimes absurd detour into the prison system. Beyond just being a memorable hour of television, it established the dark, enigmatic, and surrealistic tone of the series. It could be anything at any time.

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO