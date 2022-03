QUINCY – Gardening has been a constant in Quincy resident Cassandra Gordon's life for as long as she can remember. Gordon, 17, grew up with a small garden next to her house where her family grew tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables. When she was in elementary school, she helped the organization Katie's Krops to expand and renovate the community garden behind the Houghs Neck Congregational Church. Around that time, she joined the Girl Scouts.

