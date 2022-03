BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The BCS Chamber of Commerce has much to celebrate this month, including two popular annual events. Everyone is invited to the Crawfish Boil on Friday, March 18, 6-8:30 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo Complex. Tickets are $75 per person, and they included unlimited crawfish, sides, and beverages. Tickets can be bought at the door with cash, card or check. Proceeds go to buying FFA-raised livestock at auction to support local youth’s budding interest in agribusiness.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 15 DAYS AGO